NHL Highlights | Rangers @ Maple Leafs 12/28/19

Extended highlights of the New York Rangers at the Toronto Maple Leafs
Recent Articles
Eva Marcille begins her new year resolution earlier this year
Eva Marcille has been in the headlines today, after the most recent episode of RHOA in which she basically accused Kandi Burruss of lying...
NFL coaching candidates 2020: 15 coaches we might see on new sidelines
Finding a new head coach is tough. Did a team score a ton of points because the offensive coordinator is a wizard, or did a quarterback thrive in spite of his coaching? Did a defense shut down opposing offenses because of an elite depth chart, or did the def…
Dolphins’ Xavien Howard Arrested on Domestic Battery Charges
Mark Brown/Getty Images Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard was arrested Sunday night on domestic violence charges, according to Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. Per the police report, Howard and his fiancee got into an argument over the pu…
College Basketball Rankings: Gonzaga is now No. 1 in Top 25 And 1 after taking top spot from Ohio State
Gonzaga moved to No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll last Monday. But I've had Ohio State No. 1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings because, quite simply, the Buckeyes had the better body of work. That's no longer true, tho…
2020 NFL Mock Draft: Matt Miller’s Post-Regular-Season Predictions
Jordan Love, QB, Utah StateEli Lucero/Associated Press 33. Bengals: Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan 34. Colts (from Redskins): Jordan Love, QB, Utah State 35. Lions: Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State 36. Giants: Austin Jackson, OT, USC 37. Chargers: Alex Le…