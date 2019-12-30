NHL All-Star Weekend 2020: How does the last vote of men work?

%MINIFYHTML20b6b0dfc5707f3688a7592eb6b139529% %MINIFYHTML20b6b0dfc5707f3688a7592eb6b1395210%

On Monday, the NHL released the full All-Star list for each of its four divisions in anticipation of the All-Star weekend on January 24 and 25, but one place on each team remains vacant.

For the second consecutive season, the league will allow fans to select the final four players from a list of 31 determined by the league's hockey operations department. The most voted players in each division (each NHL team will have one candidate) will be added to the list of their respective teams.

Nicknamed & # 39; Last Men In & # 39 ;, the vote will open to the public on January 1 at 12 p.m. ET through the NHL website and mobile application, and closes on January 10 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

What is the vote of the last men?

This is the second consecutive season in which the NHL has held its Last Men In vote, in which fans can select the last four players to participate in the All-Star Weekend.

Between January 1 at 12 p.m. ET and January 10 at 11:59 p.m. ET, fans can select only one player per ballot and up to four players per ballot. Each fan can issue a maximum of 10 ballots in a 24-hour period between the time the voting opens on New Year's Day and when it closes on January 10.

How do the last men work in voting?

The league's hockey operations department selected 31 players, one from each team, who did not reach the original All-Star lists as candidates for the last men's vote. Fans may vote for these players between January 1 at 12 p.m. ET and January 10 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

When the voting is over, those who get the most votes in each division will be placed on the lists of their divisions for the All-Star weekend.

Which players can fans vote for the last four places in the All-Star Weekend?

Atlantic Division

Player Equipment Patrice Bergeron Boston Bruins Rasmus Dahlin Buffalo Sabers Dylan larkin Detroit Red Wings Aleksander Barkov Florida Panthers Max Domi Montreal Canadiens Jean-Gabriel Pageau Ottawa Senators Steven Stamkos Tampa Bay Lightning Mitch Marner Toronto maple leaves

Metropolitan Division

Player Equipment Teuvovainen Carolina hurricanes Nick Foligno Columbus Blue Jackets Nico Hischier New Jersey Devils Brock nelson New York Islanders Mika Zibanejad New York Rangers Claude Giroux Philadelphia Flyers Kris Letang Pittsburgh Penguins T.J. Oshie Washington Capitals

Central division

Player Equipment Jonathan Toews Chicago Blackhawks Cale Makar Colorado Avalanche Jamie Benn Dallas Stars Ryan Suter Minnesota Wild Matt Duchene Nashville predators David Perron St. Louis Blues Patrik Laine Jets Winnipeg

Pacific Division

Player Equipment Ryan Getzlaf Anaheim Ducks Clayton keller Arizona Coyotes Johnny Gaudreau Calgary Flames Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Edmonton Oilers Drew Doughty Los Angeles Kings Thomas Hertl San José Sharks Quinn Hughes Vancouver Canucks Max Pacioretty Vegas Golden Knights

How can fans vote for the latest men in the NHL All-Star Weekend?

The surveys will open on the NHL website and mobile application. Fans can select only one player per ballot and up to four players per ballot. Each fan can issue a maximum of 10 ballots in a 24-hour period between the time the voting opens on New Year's Day and when it closes on January 10.

The annual NHL Stars Weekend will take place January 24-25 at the St. Louis Blues & # 39; Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.