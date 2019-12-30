NFL 2020 playoff calendar: dates, times, television channels for each game, round by round

By Lisa Witt
Sports

The regular NFL season is in the rearview mirror, playoff clashes have been established and the wild card weekend is on the horizon.

The Ravens, behind the probable quarterback MVP Lamar Jackson, will enter as the No. 1 seed in the AFC and favorites to win Super Bowl 54. Defeat of Week 17 of defending champion Patriots against the Dolphins pushed them into the seed No. 3 and allowed the Chiefs to enjoy a first-round goodbye.

The NFC image is fuller. The 49ers are the number 1 seed, but they will not be favored too significantly over the Saints, Packers, Vikings and Seahawks.

Here is everything you need to know about what will surely be an exciting postseason football month.

NFL playoff support

When do the NFL 2020 playoffs begin?

  • Start date: Saturday, January 4, 2019

The first wild card weekend games will be played on Saturday, January 4. The Texans will receive the Bills at 4:35 p.m. ET game on ESPN, followed by another AFC showdown, Titans at Patriots, at 8:15 p.m. ET in CBS.

How to watch NFL playoff games on TV, live stream

The NFL playoff games will be televised on ESPN, ABC, CBS or NBC. They can be streamed live online on the respective websites and applications of those networks.

Some NFL playoff games can also be streamed live online with a subscription to fuboTV (7-day free trial).

2020 NFL playoff calendar

Saturday, January 4

EquipmentRoundDateTimetelevision channel
Texans billsWildcardSaturday, January 44:35 p.m. ETESPN
Titans in PatriotsWildcardSaturday, January 48:15 p.m. ETCBS

Sunday, January 5

EquipmentRoundDateTimetelevision channel
Vikings in the saintsWildcardSunday, January 51:05 p.m. ETFox
Seahawks in EaglesWildcardSunday, January 54:40 p.m. ETNBC

Divisional round

Saturday, January 11

EquipmentRoundDateTimetelevision channel
Eagles / Seahawks / Vikings in 49ersDivisionalSaturday, January 114:35 p.m. ETNBC
Texans / Bills / Titans in RavensDivisionalSaturday, January 118:15 p.m. ETCBS

Sunday, January 12

EquipmentRoundDateTimetelevision channel
Patriots / Texans / Bills at ChiefsDivisionalSunday, January 123:05 p.m. ETCBS
Saints / Eagles / Seahawks in the PackersDivisionalSunday, January 126:40 p.m. ETFox

Round championship conference

Sunday, January 19

EquipmentRoundDateTimetelevision channel
AFC vs. AFCChampionshipSunday, January 193:05 p.m. ETCBS
NFC vs NFCChampionshipSunday, January 196:40 p.m. ETFox

Super Bowl 54

Sunday February 2

EquipmentRoundDateTimetelevision channel
AFC vs NFCSuper Bowl 54Sunday February 26:30 pm. ETFox

When is Super Bowl 54 in 2020?

  • Date: Sunday February 2
  • Time: 6:30 pm. ET
  • Location: Miami Gardens, Florida.

Super Bowl 54 will be at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. This will be the first time since 2010 that the NFL championship is played at the Dolphins house.

Fox will air the Super Bowl this year.

