NFL 2020 playoff calendar: dates, times, television channels for each game, round by round

The regular NFL season is in the rearview mirror, playoff clashes have been established and the wild card weekend is on the horizon.

The Ravens, behind the probable quarterback MVP Lamar Jackson, will enter as the No. 1 seed in the AFC and favorites to win Super Bowl 54. Defeat of Week 17 of defending champion Patriots against the Dolphins pushed them into the seed No. 3 and allowed the Chiefs to enjoy a first-round goodbye.

The NFC image is fuller. The 49ers are the number 1 seed, but they will not be favored too significantly over the Saints, Packers, Vikings and Seahawks.

Here is everything you need to know about what will surely be an exciting postseason football month.

NFL 2020 playoff support

When do the NFL 2020 playoffs begin?

Start date: Saturday, January 4, 2019

The first wild card weekend games will be played on Saturday, January 4. The Texans will receive the Bills at 4:35 p.m. ET game on ESPN, followed by another AFC showdown, Titans at Patriots, at 8:15 p.m. ET in CBS.

How to watch NFL playoff games on TV, live stream

The NFL playoff games will be televised on ESPN, ABC, CBS or NBC. They can be streamed live online on the respective websites and applications of those networks.

2020 NFL playoff calendar

Saturday, January 4

Equipment Round Date Time television channel Texans bills Wildcard Saturday, January 4 4:35 p.m. ET ESPN Titans in Patriots Wildcard Saturday, January 4 8:15 p.m. ET CBS

Sunday, January 5

Equipment Round Date Time television channel Vikings in the saints Wildcard Sunday, January 5 1:05 p.m. ET Fox Seahawks in Eagles Wildcard Sunday, January 5 4:40 p.m. ET NBC

Divisional round

Saturday, January 11

Equipment Round Date Time television channel Eagles / Seahawks / Vikings in 49ers Divisional Saturday, January 11 4:35 p.m. ET NBC Texans / Bills / Titans in Ravens Divisional Saturday, January 11 8:15 p.m. ET CBS

Sunday, January 12

Equipment Round Date Time television channel Patriots / Texans / Bills at Chiefs Divisional Sunday, January 12 3:05 p.m. ET CBS Saints / Eagles / Seahawks in the Packers Divisional Sunday, January 12 6:40 p.m. ET Fox

Round championship conference

Sunday, January 19

Equipment Round Date Time television channel AFC vs. AFC Championship Sunday, January 19 3:05 p.m. ET CBS NFC vs NFC Championship Sunday, January 19 6:40 p.m. ET Fox

Super Bowl 54

Sunday February 2

Equipment Round Date Time television channel AFC vs NFC Super Bowl 54 Sunday February 2 6:30 pm. ET Fox

When is Super Bowl 54 in 2020?

Date : Sunday February 2

: Sunday February 2 Time : 6:30 pm. ET

: 6:30 pm. ET Location: Miami Gardens, Florida.

Super Bowl 54 will be at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. This will be the first time since 2010 that the NFL championship is played at the Dolphins house.

Fox will air the Super Bowl this year.