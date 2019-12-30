NeNe Leakes get tickets to a Floyd Mayweather fight and enjoy the excursion with Kandi Burruss and more friends

NeNe Leakes shared many photos of a fight night in which he received tickets from no one but Floyd Mayweather. Check out the photos with Kandi Burruss and more of his friends.

IP SWIPE: I don't go out much on A, but when @floydmayweather says I have some tickets for you, you should go! I met a lot of people and had a lot of fun. Thank you, Floyd #fightnightintheatl & # 39; NeNe subtitled your post.

Someone else referred to the friendship between NeNe and Kandi: "I like Nene and Kandi's relationship, they don't hide from each other, they can disagree and remain friends."

A follower posted: ‘We saw them all at Waffle House! You are absolutely awesome in person !!!! & # 39; & # 39; and another person shaded NeNe and said: "Nene, stop rebuilding your face, you give me the Michael Jackson VIBES."

One follower posted: "@neneleakes if you really look happy in these, especially the last one," and another said: "Nene looks really happy. And that's what it is.

Someone else wrote: & # 39; Love me some leaks of NeNe, it makes me feel that my elder is approaching & # 39; & # 39; and another follower also shaded NeNe and published: & # 39; I think we had to know who gave THE tickets, it wouldn't have been socially accepted HUH .. haha ​​WE KNOW NENA! WE KNOW!!! U MADE CHILE !!

Apart from this, NeNe shared many photos of her Christmas Eve party that she and her husband, Gregg Leakes, had in their home.

People have been wondering these days what these two have been doing, and the RHOA star finally decided to update his fans on how his night was.



