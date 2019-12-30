Nene Leakes buys a house for her troubled son and her baby's mother has a lot to say about it

It is said that Nene Leakes has a tense relationship with his son Bryson Bryant. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star recently bought her a house for her 30th birthday, but her baby's mother has a lot to say about the sweet gesture.

Brent Leakes posted videos in his Instagram story that his brother was in a surprising surprise because his mother bought him a beautiful house. Bryson had a big smile on his face in one of the published clips.

Bryson made headlines this year after being exposed by his ex-girlfriend and the baby's mother, who says he doesn't care for his son.

Symone Davis visited Instagram to say that the RHOA star did not buy the house to be a good mother, but to repair her image.

She went on to say that "she doesn't give a shit about her son,quot; and that Bryson is still high. Symone also believes that Nene will also pay for Dad's public services.

This happens after she revealed that her baby dad refuses to take care of her 2-year-old son.

He previously said on an Instagram rant that he said, in part: ‘Then I get messages from all kinds of b ****** saying they saw him taking cocaine and in motels. Then I tell him not to do anything with him. Now here we are another year and Blaze's birthday arrives. He told everyone he would come to Blaze's party … did he show up, NO! He called to tell Bk happy birthday, NO! But days later he calls me to ask when I'm ovulating to have another child. The mother has not bought a sock, diaper, pull up, bottle, happy food, nothing for Blaze. However, he always asks me for money or to ask him for a pizza because he is hungry. "

A source tells All About the Tea that Bryant has changed his life. He supposedly does not use drugs and has a job.

This may be Nene's way of rewarding him for his total of 180.



