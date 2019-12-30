NASA will buy rifles, Boeing introduces the F-15EX, scientists develop liquid metal and more – Defense Blog

NASA will acquire semi-automatic rifles, a mysterious version of the Abrams tank was seen in Romania and other US military stories. UU. You may have lost during the non-stop news cycle this year.

NASA will buy semi-automatic rifles.

First, this is a story about NASA, which captured the popular imagination of thousands of people: the US space agency. UU. He has announced plans to buy a light semi-automatic rifle, 5.56 × 45 mm, powered by a magazine and operated by gas, designed to operate multiple uses in various conditions.

This rifle, according to the notification, will be versatile and reliable and will be designed for a wide variety of applications, including military law enforcement.

The US Air Force scientists. UU. They developed liquid metal that autonomously changes the structure.

U.S. military scientists UU. They have also developed a liquid metal "Terminator type,quot; that can autonomously change the structure, just like in a Hollywood movie.

The scientists developed liquid metal systems for stretchable electronic devices, which can be folded, folded, wrinkled and stretched, are the main areas of research towards next-generation military devices.

Conductive materials change their properties as they stretch or stretch. Typically, electrical conductivity decreases and resistance increases with stretching.

Bell unveiled the model shown of his new futuristic helicopter, called 360 Invictus.

Bell, part of the American conglomerate Textron, showed a model of its new helicopter, 360 Invictus, during the National Conference of the United States Army Association (AUSA).

This advanced aircraft will have a transformative impact through next-generation flight performance, greater safety and greater operational availability, all to provide decisive capabilities.

Bell has decades of experience providing attack aircraft and warrior recognition, such as the Kiowa Warrior, which offered high reliability and availability through more than 850,000 flight hours. The Bell 360 Invictus design is built on that legacy, Bell's commercial innovations and the success in development and manufacturing capabilities required for Future Vertical Lift (FVL) as part of the Joint Multi-role Technology Demonstration ( JMR TD) in the last six years.

Mysterious version of Abrams tank seen in Romania

The mysterious version of the M1 Abrams tank was seen during the opening ceremony of the Justice Eagle 19 multinational exercise in the Smardan Training Area, Romania, May 29, 2019.

During this exercise, the US Army UU. It has presented an advanced version of the M1 Abrams tank equipped with visual modifications to simulate that the Trophy active protection system is mounted on vehicles.

"The visual modifications, which are the same size and weight as the real system, are being used so that the unit can provide comments to the Department of Defense on the impact of the system on the maneuver of the vehicle, awareness of the crew situation and the ability to participate in objectives, "said the Department of Public Affairs of Europe of the United States Army.

Boeing launches video of the new F-15EX fighter jet

Boeing posted a short promotional video of a new fighter jet on social media, noting that the new fighter jet will be equipped with the world's fastest computer, Fly-by-wire controls and a state-of-the-art electronic radar.

The company's website said the Boeing F-15EX is the most cost effective, ready and advanced solution to meet the US Air Force's capacity requirements. UU. And add capacity to the fleet. Powered by Boeing's active production line, the next-generation jet allows pilots and mechanics to make the transition in a matter of days instead of years, while offering unmatched total life cycle costs.

The F-15EX will carry the full range of air-to-air, air-land and sea attack weapons. The plane can attack a multitude of targets in any given mission.

The design architecture of the Advanced F-15 facilitates the affordable and low-risk integration of new weapons.

The Pentagon conducted the first flight test of the land cruise missile

The Pentagon conducted the first flight test of a conventionally configured land-based cruise missile.

"On August 18, at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time, the Department of Defense conducted a flight test of a conventionally configured land-based cruise missile on the island of San Nicolas, California," he said in the announcement.

The test missile left its land mobile launcher and accurately hit its target after more than 500 kilometers of flight.

"The data collected and the lessons learned from this test will inform the development of the DOD of future intermediate range capabilities," he said in the DoD.

The authorities emphasized that the missile is designed to transport a conventional and non-nuclear payload.

The filtered photos showed a new super cannon of the US Army. UU. With a surprising detail

The new leaked photos give military experts and analysts a first detailed look at the advanced 155mm self-propelled howitzer of the US Army. UU. Which is equipped with a huge XM907 58 caliber cannon.

The new 155mm self-propelled howitzer is developed under the extended-range cannon artillery project, or ERCA, and is funded by the Science and Technology Office of the Armaments Research, Development and Engineering Center.

The extended range artillery system of the US Army UU. Designed to increase the range and rate of fire of current and future M109A7 self-propelled shells. Compared to its predecessors, a new artillery system will receive two cutting-edge technologies: a new XM1113 rocket-powered projectile and a 58-gauge longer howitzer cannon increases the range from 38 km to 70 km +.

The United States Navy launches the new nuclear-powered aircraft carrier

The largest shipbuilder in the U.S. Navy The US, Huntington Ingalls, launched the new nuclear-powered aircraft carrier nine days after the baptism.

The Newport News shipbuilding division of Huntington Ingalls Industries first launched John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) on the James River.

With the help of six tugs, Kennedy was guided downstream from a mile from Dry Dock 12 of Newport News Shipbuilding, where it has been under construction, to Pier 3 of the shipyard. There, the ship will undergo additional equipment and begin its testing program three months before its original schedule.

"This movement is significant as it represents a change of focus from the construction of the ship on the dock to completion and the final equipment on the dock," said Mike Butler, Kennedy program director. "It's also a testament to the incredible teamwork I see every day between Newport News Shipbuilding and the Navy as we work together to build Kennedy with valuable first-class lessons from Ford."

The U.S. Air Force UU. Regenerates the B-52H bomber after being stored for the past ten years