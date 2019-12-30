Naomi Watts stayed & # 39; Miserable & # 39; when I worked in the program & # 39; Gypsy & # 39; from Netflix

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment
Netflix

The actress of & # 39; Twin Peaks & # 39; He says he developed a chronic skin condition while working on the psychological thriller television series for the broadcast site.

Naomi watts he felt "miserable" after developing chronic rosacea of ​​the skin condition while working on his Netflix series "Gypsy".

The 51-year-old actress told the British magazine The Sunday Times Style that applying makeup "two or three times" a day and "spending hours under hot lights" while working on the program led her to get the condition, resulting in redness, pimples, swelling and small, superficial blood vessels dilated on the face.

"A few years ago, in 2016, while working 16 hours a day at Gypsy, I had to apply makeup two or three times a day and spend hours under the hot lights," he said. "I really suffered from rosacea. I was making my life impossible. My skin was telling me to leave me alone."

The "King kong"The actress explained that her struggles inspired her to become the last celebrity to take advantage of the growing" clean beauty "market, when she launched Onda, a range of natural and organic products that she launched with the former fashion market director of Conde Nast , Larissa Thomson and former editor of Sarah Bryden-Brown magazine.

According to Naomi, he decided to co-found the brand after "he removed chemically driven products from my beauty regime", and has gained a cult following, with his fellow actress. Gwyneth Paltrow, who founded the Goop lifestyle brand, "very supportive" of the company.

