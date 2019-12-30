"My motivation to work has always been the hobby,quot; – Salman Khan



Salman Khan is one of Bollywood's dearest actors. The actor who celebrated his 54thBirthday last week recently, completed three decades in the industry. The superstar has had an incredible trip and credits the same to her fans.



Speaking of the same thing in a recent interview, Salman said: "Many thanks to the people who have made me who I am, my fans and supporters alike. The most important thing in an actor's life is the trip and my trip. been nothing short of amazing. "



Salman Khan made his Bollywood debut with the 1988 film, Biwi Ho To Aisi and gave his fans some brilliant performances during the year. From comedy to romance, the actor has managed to touch the sensitive fiber of the audience with each of his films. "I've seen a lot and met so many brilliant people on the road who have taught me so much and have made me the person that I am. My motivation to work has always been the fans who give me unconditional love and it is because I tell them that I always effort to give them my best, "Khan said.