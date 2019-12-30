My fat and big gypsy wedding stars had a suicide pact after the cancer diagnosis, says the family: "They couldn't live without the other,quot;

Last weekend, twin brothers Billy and Joe Smith, who starred in the UK program. My big fat gypsy wedding – Both were found hanging from a tree after an apparent joint suicide. Now, the family is talking about the brothers, saying they had a "suicide pact,quot; after Joe was diagnosed with cancer, and both men also struggled with depression.

According to The Daily MailThe police in Kent closed a lane in the Sevenoaks area after the bodies of two 32-year-old men were found hanging in a tree on Saturday morning. While the police did not disclose the names of the victims, relatives and friends say the bodies were Billy and Joe Smith.

My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding tributes, Billy and Joe Smith, paid: Billy and Joe Smith, who were found dead on a country road, were said to be "such great characters." https://t.co/2NWqGOp9bJ pic.twitter.com/cBGTP1JQUk – RushReads (@RushReads) December 30, 2019

His cousin, Phoebe Charleen Smith, says Joe was diagnosed with cancer, and this was something Billy had trouble dealing with. Another source said the family was worried about the brothers because they had been fighting depression.

"Joey had cancer and Billy said,quot; I could never live without you, "said the cousin. "Joey told the family that he got everything clear after chemotherapy two months ago, but we don't know if that is true now. They disappeared, and Joey's phone was off, so we knew something went wrong."

Phoebe said the family found a note that said they wanted this to happen, and then their uncle ran and found them in the forest where they played together when they were children.

Billy and Joe just celebrated their birthday on December 16, and a few days ago they got them dancing and singing together. Paddy Doherty, who co-starred with the twins in My big fat gypsy wedding, posted a video on social networks and called this a "terrible tragedy." Doherty also asked for prayers for the family.

Within so many closed communities, depression and anxiety abound. People encouraged not to leave the community for help, however, the community treats them as outcasts. The empowerment of women, machismo, shame of mental health contribute: https://t.co/ewZ1Mm2Blv – erCerulean Man🎄🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@Cerulean_Man) December 30, 2019

Billy Welch, a spokesman for the Roma community in Britain, said his community often "suffers in silence," and this tragedy should be a wake-up call about high suicide rates in the traveling community.

One of the twins' neighbors said there was no sign of something like this happening. They added that Billy and Joe were "very close,quot; and that "they lived for each other."

Billy and Joe Smith appeared in season 3 of My big fat gypsy wedding When they were 24 years old. During an episode, they talked about their lives as travelers and shared their dreams of getting married and starting their own family.



