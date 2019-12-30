My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding Twins sent a note after the suicide pact

In the middle of the steps of Billy Smith Y Joe smithHowever, new claims are emerging about the nature of their deaths.

On Saturday, the twin brothers and the stars of the British reality show TLC My big fat gypsy wedding They were found dead in England, E! News confirmed. They were 32 years old.

Although the cause of their deaths has not been officially confirmed, it is reported that they died after a joint suicide pact. While the circumstances are not clear, the brothers' cousin, Phoebe Charleen Smith, told E! News left a note saying they were unhappy and where they want to be: the forest.

"At 10 a.m. in the morning, the mailman sent a letter to the door," Smith explained, noting that Joe had not shown up at his grandmother's house where he lived last night. "The note was sent to my uncle and he opened the letter and said: & # 39; We are in the forest, as we used to be when we were younger & # 39;".

"My uncle ran to the forest where they used to play right behind my aunt's house," he recalled, "and that's how my uncle found them." Just a few days before, they celebrated Christmas with their mother and gave their grandmother photos of them and her together.