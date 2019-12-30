Monty Python musician Neil Innes died at 75

%MINIFYHTML3c2d7287caf5e664796d5419a5f500279% %MINIFYHTML3c2d7287caf5e664796d5419a5f5002710%

The British comic composer also known as & # 39; the seventh Python & # 39; He died on December 29 at the age of 75, his agent Nigel Morton announced the sad news.

British comedian and musician Neil Innes He has died at the age of 75.

The comic composer, best known for his collaborations with the iconic comedy company; Graham Chapman, John cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Terry jonesY Michael PalinHe died unexpectedly on Sunday, December 29, his agent Nigel Morton told WENN.

"It is with deep sadness and great sadness that we have to announce the death of Neil James Innes on December 29, 2019," Morton said in a statement.

"We have lost a beautiful, kind and gentle soul whose music and songs touched everyone's heart and whose intellect and search for truth inspired us all. He died of natural causes quickly without warning and, I think, without pain."

Often known as the "seventh Python," Innes contributed music to Monty Pythonalbums of "Previous file of Monty Python"Y"The matching tie and handkerchief Monty Python", as well as writing and performing songs and sketches for the group’s 1974 final TV series.

The funny man also toured the United Kingdom and Canada with them, and was only one of the two non-pythons, along with the author of "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy." Douglas Adams, to be credited as a writer for the television show.

Innes also appeared in the movies "The life of Monty Python of Brian and Jabberwocky of Gilliam"and partnered with Idle in the sketches program"Rutland Weekend Television", on a fictional regional television network of low budget.

The series begat the band. The Rutles, a parody of The Beatles, who then obtained their own feature film. In addition to writing songs for the group, Innes acted as Ron Nasty, a satirical version of John Lennon, played guitar, keyboards and sang.

The musician was also in The Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band, whose song "I & # 39; m the Urban Spaceman" earned him an Ivor Novello award.

At the conclusion of his statement, Morton said that Innes's wife, Yvonne, their three children Miles, Luke and Barney and their three grandchildren Max, Issy and Zac, were grateful "for his life, for his music and for the joy he gave us to all".