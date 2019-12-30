Michelle Williams waiting for a second child, engaged to Thomas Kail

WENN / Avalon / Joseph Marzullo

The words on the street are, the actress of & # 39; Brokeback Mountain & # 39; She has accepted the proposal of her boyfriend, Tony Award-winning director, since she is pregnant with her baby.

Actress Michelle Williams She is engaged and waiting for her second child.

The sources tell People the "Secret in the mountain"Star has accepted the proposal of the award-winning director Tony Thomas Kail and is pregnant with her baby.

Williams is already the mother of Matilda, her 14-year-old daughter from her relationship with the deceased Heath Ledger.

She and Kail worked together on the television series "Fosse / Verdon"and the news of her engagement comes less than a year after the actress separated from the musician Phil Elverum, whom Williams married in 2018.

This will also be Kail's second marriage: he was previously married to the actress Angela Christian.