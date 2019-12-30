Michelle Williams is pregnant and engaged to director Thomas of Hamilton

Michelle Williams It has a lot to celebrate!
The actress is committed to Hamilton director Thomas Kail Y expect your first child together, E! The news can confirm. Your baby will join Michelle's 14-year-old daughter, Matilda, whom he shared with the deceased actor Heath Ledger.
It's unclear how long the stars have been dating, but they probably met on the set of the critically acclaimed program of Michelle Fosse / Verdon. Kail directed her in the biographical series, which earned her an Emmy Award for Best Leading Actress in a series or film limited by her role as Gwen Verdon.
According to Persons, who first reported the news, the actress was seen in a London boutique buying clothes for babies. She and Kail, 41, are currently in England, where she is filming the sequel to Poison with the actor Tom hardy.
The news of her engagement and pregnancy came only eight months after it was revealed that the star separated from her husband Phil Everum. She and the independent musician ended their marriage in early 2019, just a few months after getting married in an intimate and secret ceremony.
At that time, a source told him Persons"It was a friendly separation and they are still friends."
When talking about his marriage to Everum, the star told him Vanity fair, "I never gave up on love. I always tell Matilda, & # 39; your dad loved me before anyone thought I was talented, pretty, or had nice clothes & # 39;".
"Obviously, I've never talked about a relationship in my life," he continued. "But Phil is nobody else. And that is worth something. Ultimately, the way he loves me is the way I want to live my life in general. I work to be free in the moment. I am a father to make Matilda feel free, be herself, and finally I am loved by someone who makes me feel free. "
This will also be Thomas's second marriage, since he had previously married the actress. Angela Christian.
Congratulations to Michelle and Thomas!