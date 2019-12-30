Michelle Williams is pregnant and engaged to director Thomas of Hamilton

Michelle Williams It has a lot to celebrate!

The actress is committed to Hamilton director Thomas Kail Y expect your first child together, E! The news can confirm. Your baby will join Michelle's 14-year-old daughter, Matilda, whom he shared with the deceased actor Heath Ledger.

It's unclear how long the stars have been dating, but they probably met on the set of the critically acclaimed program of Michelle Fosse / Verdon. Kail directed her in the biographical series, which earned her an Emmy Award for Best Leading Actress in a series or film limited by her role as Gwen Verdon.

According to Persons, who first reported the news, the actress was seen in a London boutique buying clothes for babies. She and Kail, 41, are currently in England, where she is filming the sequel to Poison with the actor Tom hardy.

The news of her engagement and pregnancy came only eight months after it was revealed that the star separated from her husband Phil Everum. She and the independent musician ended their marriage in early 2019, just a few months after getting married in an intimate and secret ceremony.