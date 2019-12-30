Michelle Obama is the most admired woman of 2019, hitting Melania Trump – Up News Info

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment







Michelle Obama is the most admired woman of 2019, hitting Melania Trump – Up News Info




























ad



Quantcast



Recent Articles

Are the United States and Iran heading to a confrontation on Iraqi soil? The | Iran news

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
The deadly American raids in Iraq and Syria on Kataib Hezbollah, An Iran-backed militia could become a critical point of confrontation between Tehran and...
Read more

How she and Steve Harvey will make NYE the "biggest party,quot; – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more

2020 NFL Playoffs: Ranking the real chances of each team winning the Super Bowl 54

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
The 2019 NFL season has become the 2020 NFL playoffs. Only 12 teams remain standing in the quest to reach...
Read more

Watch the cute video – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more

Rebels & # 39; kill civilians & # 39; in attack east of the DRC | News

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
At least 23 people died in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in what officials described as an attack by...
Read more
©