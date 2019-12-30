Michael van Gerwen will face Peter Wright in the World Darts Championship final | Darts news

%MINIFYHTML1ea99b974856448f0e40e0f1185623249% %MINIFYHTML1ea99b974856448f0e40e0f11856232410%

Michael van Gerwen will face Peter Wright in a replay of his 2014 World Championship, a game that MVG won 7-4. Will New Year's Day be repeated or avenged?





Michael van Gerwen proved to be too good for Nathan Aspinall to reach his fifth finals of the World Darts Championship

Michael van Gerwen continued on track to retain his World Darts Championship title after reaching his fifth final at Alexandra Palace with the victory over Nathan Aspinall.

MVG came out in the first 6-3, finishing with an average of 96.34 and with 26 140 and three highs on their way to a direct victory.

Van Gerwen punished Aspinall for a lost dart in the decisive stretch when the Dutchman doubled 16 to secure it 3-2 and advance against the shot.

0:13 Aspinall sent a statement of intent with this spectacular 124 in the initial set Aspinall sent a statement of intent with this spectacular 124 in the initial set

A cork 124 from the pitcher of Stockport Aspinall gave him an immediate rest at the beginning of the second set and connected the first maximum of the game in the ninth leg to pave the way to level the game at 1-1.

The third set was against the darts, as the trend continued with world No. 1 Van Gerwen sinking double 16 to regain the advantage.

0:26 The Stockport pitcher pulled this payment of 110 to put the 2-2 The Stockport pitcher pulled this payment of 110 to put the 2-2

But & # 39; The Asp & # 39; He made the Dutchman pay for a bad visit by throwing a two-set mattress, responding with a stabbing 110 to put the 2-2 in the race to six sets.

Van Gerwen was struggling to make incursions into the Aspinall pitch until he stabbed home double eight to regain the lead in the following with a general average of 96 games. He was on his way to registering his lowest level since his victory in the first round over Zoran Lerchbacher in 2014.

The three-time world champion picked him up in the sixth set in 41 darts while improving his game with an average average of 110 sets.

However, Aspinall was not going to leave. The 28-year-old UK Open champion quickly finished the seventh lime set to reduce the deficit to 4-3.

A third final of more than a ton of 107 allowed Aspinall to win a second vital stretch in the eighth set, but he was the favorite for the title that sustained the shot in the decisive stretch with a combined shot of two darts to 68 put him to reach. distance to reach the final on New Year's Day.

A 14-dart leg gave Van Gerwen the lead in the ninth set and that was enough for Green Machine to prepare a rematch of the 2014 final against Peter Wright.

New Year's Day Final (1900 GMT) Peter Wright vs Michael van Gerwen

See the daily news from Darts at skysports.com/darts, our mobile app and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts. World Championship coverage continues with the end of New Year's Day that begins at 7 p.m. Sky Sports Darts.