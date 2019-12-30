Meghan Trainor admits her role as judge of & # 39; The Voice UK & # 39; that fights against insecurities

WENN / Avalon

After replacing Jennifer Hudson in the talent show, the creator of hits & # 39; All About The Bass & # 39; She reveals that she has to keep reminding herself why she deserves to be where she is now.

Up News Info –

Meghan trainor fought with insecurities while taking a seat next to him Tom jones, William Y Olly Murs for her performance as a coach in "The Voice UK".

The creator of hits "All About The Bass", which replaced Jennifer Hudson In the talent show earlier this year (2019), he admits that it was "strange" to work with such big names.

"I get tough on myself and I feel insecure, and I think, & # 39; I'm a baby here and I haven't achieved anything (like) them & # 39; & # 39 ;, he told the Daily Mail." But then I had to remind myself to myself why I deserve to be here and that is something that I would teach my team. I would think, & # 39; OK, you're coming here, doing your thing and showing everyone why we turned around for you and why you deserve to stay. "

She added: "I feel that I am learning while they learn at the same time, and that is something I offer in my speech: & # 39; We will do this together. I am as scared as you & # 39;".

Meghan admitted that the program involves "a fun time and many hours," but he attributed to his fellow judges for making the experience "everything he had always wanted."

"I admire everyone in this program, and everyone is great," he said. "And when I met them, I met my heroes and icons, and they were nice."

The new series of "The Voice UK" premieres on January 4, 2020.