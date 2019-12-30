Megan Thee Stallion flaunts her trademark curves for the Gram !!

Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion jumped on Instagram to share a video of her characteristic curves, and Megan says she is about to lose all the weight she gained while on tour.

"When you wake up feeling good af lol no, but I've gained a lot of weight being on the road all year, now I'm back in my shit *," he captioned the post, which also shows a little boob side too!

Megan was undoubtedly one of the most popular rappers of 2019 and 2020, it seems that it will be even bigger.

Earlier this year, he spoke with Allure magazine about what body positivity means to her:

"All my life, my parents have always told me:" Oh, Megan, you're so amazing "or,quot; Oh, Megan, you look so good. "They put that trust in me and made me feel good about myself. It was nothing that I would like to change about myself. I feel like all the girls should feel that way, super confident. I don't know if nobody told them they look great when they grew up. If I "I have a voice to tell the ladies that they look good and they don't need to change anything, so that's what I want to do. I want everyone to feel like my parents made me feel, "he shared.

You look good, Meg!