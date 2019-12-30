Match report – Derby 2 – 1 Charlton

Two goals from Jason Knight, 18, helped Derby, 10, to a convincing 2-1 victory over Charlton in the last EFL game of the decade at Pride Park.

With Wayne Rooney watching, Knight nodded home from the target for his first main goal (10) a few minutes before Krystian Bielik received a direct red card (17) for a dangerous entry on Conor Gallagher.

Although the hosts were a fallen man during most of the game, played by two teams near the end of the Championship table, the teenage Knight extended Derby's lead (77) shortly before substitute Lyle Taylor hid a penalty of consolation (83).

The result means that Philipp Cocu's men rise to position 17. Charlton descends until 19.

More to follow …