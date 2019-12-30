Match report – Derby 2 – 1 Charlton

Report and highlights of the Sky Bet Championship crash at Pride Park while Derby produces an important victory.

















Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby and Charlton.

Two goals from Jason Knight, 18, helped Derby, 10, to a convincing 2-1 victory over Charlton in the last EFL game of the decade at Pride Park.

While Wayne Rooney, who was heading for the Derby, watched, Knight nodded home from the target to score his first main goal (10) a few minutes before Krystian Bielik received a direct red card (17) for a dangerous entry on Conor Gallagher .

And despite the fact that the hosts were a fallen man for most of the game, played by two teams near the end of the Championship table, teenager Knight extended Derby's lead (77) shortly before substitute Lyle Taylor hide a consolation penalty (83).

The result means that Philipp Cocu's men rise to position 17. For Charlton, they fall to position 19.

Derby was about to score in the first minute when Knight sent Martyn Waghorn, but Phillips denied it.

It was the young forward Knight who scored Derby's first goal. Waghorn's pushed effort rose in the air so that the 18-year-old nodded boldly from the target.

The hosts were reduced to 10 men in the 17th minute after Bielik produced an unpleasant tack challenge in the pantomime villain of the Gallagher night.

Andre Wisdom was lucky enough to escape a red card in the 41st minute after he planted his nails in Gallagher's foot, but referee Jeremy Simpson felt that one yellow was enough.

Derby continued to dominate in the second half since Charlton could not make his additional man count.

Knight threw his second main goal without scoring in the box at the end of the second half before Taylor scored a consolation penalty after Curtis Davies knocked Gallagher down in the box.

Charlton recovered late, but Derby held on to a major victory to end his drought without winning seven games.

Party Man – Jason Knight

Knight not only showed his quality with the instinct of a poacher to score his first two goals, but also wreaked havoc on the left flank throughout the game.

Rooney has already spoken very well about Knight, and now the former England international is part of the Derby configuration. Knight will surely learn one or two things.

What the managers said …

Derby manager Phillip Cocu: "I can only be positive because it was a great performance. We focused on having a good start today and they did. We scored a goal from Jason and I don't know if it was a red card (for Bielik)."

"The difference was that we were leading and defending well and still trying to play and advance in attack positions. It was deserved."

"Jason Knight had a wonderful night and I am very happy with the victory."

Charlton's manager, Lee Bowyer: "I am disappointed. In my opinion, we should have gone and won the game, but we didn't do it for several reasons. In possession we were poor. We didn't believe anything. Perhaps the first shot we hit was the penalty.

"We got into a lot of good areas around the world with overloads, but the crossing and the final ball were bad all night. We were patient but the quality was very bad."

"Thanks to Derby that they deserved to win today. We got what we deserved, which was nothing."

Whats Next?

Derby's host, Barnsley, on January 2. Meanwhile, Charlton travels to Wales to face the city of Swansea the same day.