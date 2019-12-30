Masika Kalysha crashed after saying that her daughter wants to know why her Fetty Wap is missing: answer those who hate

Unfortunately, Fetty Wap is now better known for her baby mama drama than for her music. Masika Kalysha recently tweeted a heartbreaking message, but instead of sympathy, the star of reality was shaded by social media users.

Masika and Fetty left briefly before conceiving their adorable baby Khari Barbie. Many people know of Fetty's minimal involvement with his son with Alexis Skyy, but most have the impression that he has a better relationship with Khari.

It seems that it may not be true. Masika turned to Twitter to share with her followers that her daughter has been asking about her father.

"That pain was different when your 3-year-old children cried asking why their dad is missing."

Immediately, Twitter users blamed Masika for having a child with a womanizer with several children.

One person tweeted: ‘You knew what you signed up for! He's too busy cheating on his wife! "

To which she replied: ‘This could be the dumbest line that Fking idiots use. WHAT DID YOU KNOW ABOVE? ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡ THAN? Do you think shit shows he's a shit boy while he tries to date you? Smfh not silly. They put their best foot forward. Gtfo my page with fool a **. ’

There is pain and hate in some of you women. It is sad and disgusting. You can see the pain and lack of self-esteem in hate that they try to throw at another woman who doesn't even know they exist. Phew. I didn't hurt you boo. Let that pain go away. – Masika Kalysha (@masikakalysha) December 29, 2019

He also claimed that the artist lied about how many children he had.

‘I really thought that stupid! He told me he had 2 children when I met him. How did you know that you forgot to add the zero behind the 2 bruh, you really will be idiots. "

