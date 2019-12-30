Mariah Carey becomes the first artist to head the Billboard Hot 100 in four consecutive decades

Instagram

The creator of hits & # 39; Heartbreaker & # 39; He reached the record books after his Christmas single, & # 39; All I Want for Christmas Is You & # 39 ;, got a third week at the top of the charts.

Mariah CareyThe festive song, "All I Want for Christmas Is You," has placed her in the record books as the only artist to get number one on the Billboard Hot 100 for four decades in a row.

The 1994 track won a third week at the top of the charts, which gave Carey the first number one of the new decade.

The success of the song now means that Mariah achieved a number one success in the years 1990, 2000, 2010 and 2020.

The song became Carey's number 19 earlier this month.

She previously tied with the likes of Stevie wonder, Michael Jackson, Elton John, Janet Jackson, Virgin, Cristina Aguilera, Britney SpearsY Usher, who obtained number one in three decades.

In the meantime, Brenda Lee"Rockin & # 39; Around the Christmas Tree" stays at two in the new chart and Bobby helms"Jingle Bell Rock" rises to three.

Burl Ives& # 39; "A Holly Jolly Christmas" and "Circles" of Post Malone complete the new top five in the US UU.