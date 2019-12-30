Mariah Carey becomes the first artist in history to have a number one song in four different decades

Mariah Carey has many thanks for giving her Lambs for her endless efforts to help her make history! After topping the charts during the last weeks with her Christmas classic "All I want for Christmas is you," Mariah will be number one for another week, and that will officially make her the first artist in history to have a song number One in four different decades.

@Billboard reports on the historical news that further consolidated the legendary state of Mariah Carey. For the third consecutive week, "All I Want For Christmas Is You,quot; by Mimi tops the Billboard Hot 100, making her the first artist to reach the top of the list in the years 1990, 2000, 2010 and now 2020, as in this week. The card numbers will end on January 4, 2020.

The song was originally released in 1994, and recently became Mariah 19th number one after finally reaching the top of the Hot 100 25 years after its launch. This allowed Mariah to snatch the crown as a solo artist with the most singles in history. It also holds the record for most of the singles (10) that have topped the list for three weeks or more, although it is still two songs to beat The Beatles, which have 20 numbers in total.

The historical week of the song was made possible by a 33% increase in the broadcast, since the song recorded 72.2 million broadcasts in the US. UU. For the week ending December 26th. It also sold 17,000 digital copies and captured 30.9 million radio prints in the same period of time.

After Mariah, Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, Elton John, Madonna, Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears and Usher have had songs in three different decades.

