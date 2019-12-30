Margaret Court hits transgender athletes in controversial sermon | Tennis news

Court, who won a record of 24 Grand Slam titles, delivers an anti-LGBT sermon at his church in Perth; The 77-year achievements in tennis will be recognized at the Australian Open next month





Margaret Court, who won 11 Australian Open singles titles, has been regularly criticized for her views.

Margaret Court has once again attracted controversy after attacking transgender athletes and calling the teaching of LGBT rights "devil's,quot;.

The 77-year-old woman, who won a record of 24 Grand Slam titles, made the comments while giving a sermon at her Victoria Vida Church in Perth on Sunday.

In addressing the issue of trans athletes competing in male or female sports, Court said: "You know that with that LGBT, they will never want to put the T at the end because, particularly in women's sports, they are going to have so many problems."

He also said that children as young as seven began to change gender, and added: "It is so bad at that age because many things are planted in this realm of thoughts and begin to wonder, & # 39; what am I? ? & # 39;

"You know, even that LGBT in schools, it's from the devil, it's not from God …"

The court is no stranger to making incendiary comments, as it previously expressed its opposition to gay marriage, which was legalized in Australia in 2017.

In his Sunday sermon, Court repeated his opinion that being gay is "an option," but insisted he didn't hate gay people, saying, "I don't hate anyone."

The call to the national tennis association of Australia has been resisted to abandon plans to commemorate the 50th anniversary of its Grand Slam calendar at the Australian Open next month, but the governing body issued an open letter in November saying it was " important to "make a,quot; distinction "between recognizing the achievements of the former champion and celebrating it as an individual.

The great rival of the court, Billie Jean King, said last year that the Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne should be renamed because of her views, and that she would boycott him if she were still a player.

However, Tennis Australia president Jayne Hrdlicka said that renaming the arena was not on her agenda.