Manchester United interested in Gedson Fernandes del Benfica | Soccer news

Gedson Fernandes has not appeared in the last seven games of Benfica and is believed to have fallen out of favor.

Manchester United is interested in signing Gedson Fernandes of Benfica, with Sky sports news Understanding the midfielder is one of the goals for the club before the January transfer window.

The 20-year-old Portuguese international has not appeared in any of Benfica's last seven games and is believed to have fallen out of favor with head coach Bruno Lage.

According to reports, the player's representatives have been in the United Kingdom trying to negotiate a loan agreement with an option of £ 34 million to buy with interested parties.

The Fernandes release clause is believed to be £ 102 million, but Benfica has admitted that they will not get that kind of money for a disadvantaged player.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said they will only be released if the right player is available to adapt to the club's long-term strategy.

