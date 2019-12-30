Manchester United and the January transfer window | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML20ff98de2a31a1e2866afa4b3e57197a9% %MINIFYHTML20ff98de2a31a1e2866afa4b3e57197a10%

Analyzing and debating what to expect from Manchester United in the January transfer window: who could they sign and who could leave?





%MINIFYHTML20ff98de2a31a1e2866afa4b3e57197a11% %MINIFYHTML20ff98de2a31a1e2866afa4b3e57197a12% Dries Mertens has been linked to Manchester United

What did the manager say?

"We are still going in the direction we are going," said Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before his team faced Manchester City in December.

"We know that we need to strengthen the team in depth and quality. We have signed three good ones, for sure.

"We have some young people but still the depth of the team, especially when you think about all the injuries we have had, we have not been able to have that consistency. But when we have those (new) players, I am sure that this gap is going to close.

"It seems that I am going to spend hundreds of millions of pounds on players we are not sure of? As I said, we need to rebuild, we need to change the culture."

"He wants the culture with hunger and selflessness that most of these players are showing. He has the (Scott) McTominays and (Marcus) Rashfords and (Jesse) Lingards, the players who know what Manchester United is."

What did Manchester United do in the summer?

Daniel James has impressed by Man Utd this season

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer bought three players, signing Daniel James of Swansea (£ 15 million), Harry Maguire of Leicester (£ 80 million) and Aaron Wan-Bissaka of Crystal Palace (£ 45 million).

But there were some great outings. Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sánchez (loan) went to Inter Milan, while Chris Smalling and Matteo Darmian also moved to Italy, joining Rome on loan and Parma for £ 3.6 million, respectively. Ander Herrera was free to Paris Saint-Germain, while Antonio Valencia returned to Ecuador to join LDU Quito. Dean Henderson also joined Sheffield United on loan.

Who have they been linked with?

Gedson Fernandes, Benfica (Sky Sports News), Danny Loader, Reading (Sky Sports News); Jadon Sancho, Borussia Dortmund (Daily Mirror); Eduardo Camavinga, Rennes (L & # 39; Equipe); Dejan Kulusevski, Atalanta (Manchester Evening News); Dries Mertens, Napoli (Daily Mail); Christian Eriksen, Tottenham (Daily Mirror); Emre Can, Juventus (Calciomercatio); Arturo Vidal, Barcelona (Daily Mirror); Jack Grealish, Aston Villa (Daily Mirror); Moussa Dembele, Lyon (Daily Mail); Ricardo Pereira, Leicester (Daily Mail); Richarlison, Everton (Daily Mail).

1:12 Mino Raiola speaks exclusively with Sky Sports News about why Erling Haaland chose to sign for Borussia Dortmund before Manchester United Mino Raiola speaks exclusively with Sky Sports News about why Erling Haaland chose to sign for Borussia Dortmund before Manchester United

Who could leave?

Nemanja Matic, Atlético de Madrid (Sky in Italy); Matic, Inter Milan (The Daily Telegraph); Chris Smalling, Juventus and Inter Milan (Gazzetta dello Sport); Paul Pogba, Real Madrid and Juventus (Daily Express)

Analysis: what to expect this January

Sky Sports News & # 39; James Cooper …

"About Paul Pogba, who suggested that he wanted to leave in the summer, unless an exchange agreement can be reached, it seems that there is no one, including Real Madrid, who can pay the £ 150 million fee that United demands for the French.

"Nemanja Matic It seems that the most likely player is a target for other clubs, since it is no longer the first option in the middle of the midfield, but, again, his salary could be an obstacle.

"As a possible replacement, Manchester United is interested in Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes.

"Other outlets seem unlikely with Red marcus Y Eric Bailly I just got back from an injury, along with Timothy Fosu-Mensah. A loan for the latter seems less an option with the manager happy with the blood young. "

How to follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports

Sky sports It will bring you the latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good morning transfers at 9 in the morning while our team of reporters brings you the latest news and knowledge. Transfer Talk then continues at noon delivering an analysis of the most important stories. Then, join us at 7 p.m. for the definitive summary of the news of the day with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Talk transfer The podcast will also return at the beginning of the year with a more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And in addition to tuning in Sky sports news, don't miss anything with our dedicated Transfer Center blog.