Madonna is out there living her best life with her 25-year-old boyfriend: things are reportedly "getting serious,quot;

Madonna is definitely living her best life, now at the end of 2019. You probably already know that she has a 25-year-old boyfriend, and it has just been reported that things are getting serious between these two.

Madonna's BG is Ahlamalik Williams, one of her backup dancers.

According to the latest reports from TMZ and The Shade Room, rumors swirled over the two dates, after the paparazzi took pictures on a balcony. Now, Ahlamalik's father, Drue, has confirmed that they are together, and things are getting serious! "

Fans have all kinds of opinions about this relationship that may seem a bit extreme for some.

Someone said: "her fetish of black men is a bit scary, but … it's fine," and another follower posted this: "I'm not mad at her." Come on girl! & # 39;

Another follower posted: "So that means that my man is probably still baking in the womb somewhere."

Someone else posted this: ‘We don't care enough. She is rich enough to date anyone she wants & # 39; ️ & # 39; and an Instagram installer said: & # 39; He secured the bag with his mother of sugar Madonna & # 39 ;.

You may have heard that not long ago, Madonna's new romance caused him some violent reaction, which included some criticism from Wendy Williams.

The host of the talk show called the artist a "grandmother,quot; and criticized her for not knowing how to "age with grace."

Wendy also made sure to highlight the fact that Madonna's boyfriend is only two years older than her own daughter.



