Madonna has been dating backup dancer Ahlamalik Williams for over a year – Up News Info

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment







Madonna has been dating backup dancer Ahlamalik Williams for over a year – Up News Info


























ad



Quantcast



Recent Articles

Bristol Palin ends the relationship 1 month after going official Instagram

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
All good things must come to an end.Bristol Palin Y Janson Moore They have closed it more than a month after confirming their relationship...
Read more

England coach Chris Silverwood says the problems of the South African tour have strengthened the team | Cricket News

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

Madonna is out there living her best life with her 25-year-old boyfriend: things are reportedly "getting serious,quot;

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Madonna is definitely living her best life, now at the end of 2019. You probably already know that she has a 25-year-old boyfriend, and...
Read more

Kate Beckinsale gave her daughter an F – King Psycho Christmas Gift

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Jason LaVeris / FilmMagic Kate Beckinsale Gives great gifts That is, provided they are delivered on time.On Sunday, the actress shared...
Read more

It seems that everything is love between the NBA Youngboy and Yaya Mayweather!

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
If you confuse the marital status of the NBA Youngboy, you are not alone. He has been in the headlines lately with his new...
Read more
©