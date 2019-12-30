Madonna and her 25-year-old Toyboy are getting serious, she meets her parents

WENN / Instagram / Ivan Nikolov

Ahlamalik Williams' father, Drue, says the Queen of Pop, 61, loves his 25-year-old son unconditionally and wants to take care of him, before revealing that they are getting serious.

Up News Info –

Virgin He is not someone who plays. It is said that the singer, who previously surprised everyone when the photos of her felt comfortably with a much younger backup dancer, Ahlamalik Williams, during their vacations in Miami found their way online, are taking things to the next level with the.

According to TMZ, Ahlamalik's father reveals that the pop singer had "dropped the word L" to the 25-year-old dancer. In addition, his father Drue tells the media that his son and Madge are "100% definitely an article and have become serious."

Drue goes on to say that Ahlamalik and the 61-year-old star have been dating "for just over a year." The two reportedly met in 2015, when Ahlamalik auditioned for Madonna's Rebel Heart Tour. According to Drue, the Queen of Pop "personally chose Ahlamalik from the group."

Apparently, their relationship is the level at which they meet to meet their parents. It is reported that Madonna met Ahlamalik's parents in September in New York City after one of her shows. In addition, Drue states that the singer received Ahlamalik's parents in one of his shows at the Ceasar & # 39; s Palace in his suite with his personal chef cooking for dinner.

"Love has no age," says Drue, and notes that Madonna loves her son unconditionally and wants to take care of him. "My son is living the Crazy Life, and I am happy for him."

Earlier this month, Madonna was seen relaxing on the balcony of a hotel with Ahlamalik, who broke up hugging the singer from behind. The couple dressed in matching black t-shirts and pants while Williams wrapped his arms around the waist of the 61-year-old superstar and massaged his shoulders. Later he was also photographed shirtless on the same balcony, reports the New York Post.

While everyone was baffled by the revelation that Madonna is dating a much younger boy, her 23-year-old daughter, Lourdes Leon Ciccone, was not among them. "Madonna's daughter is totally used to dating younger men," a source said earlier. "It's not a problem for her and it's something she accepts as & # 39; normal & # 39; for her mother. Madonna has the full support of Lourdes to be with whomever she chooses. And gives her daughter the same respect."