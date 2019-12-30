Lyniah Bell, a 19-year-old Michigan State University student, was accidentally shot in the head during the Christmas holidays: her boyfriend surrenders to the police

# Roommates, another promising young life has been truncated due to meaningless armed violence. Lyniah Bell, 19, was at home visiting her family during the Christmas holidays when her boyfriend killed her with a tragic shot and killed her.

ABC7 Chicago reports that Lyniah Bell was shot dead inside an apartment located in the 8100 block of South Maryland Avenue in Chatham, Chicago on December 27th. According to reports from family members, Bell spent the night in the department of Lafayette Hodges, 18, who was her boyfriend, when he reportedly accidentally shot her in the head after playing with a loaded gun. A neighbor called 911 after hearing the shot.

Hodges confessed to the murder and went to the local police station to surrender. Authorities say that during his confession, he admitted that he did not shoot Bell on purpose and that his death was accidental. In his widely circulated police photo, you can see tears in his eyes. However, Bell's mother tells a different story about Hodges and her relationship with her daughter, one of which she was very "worried."

Evelyn Hightower, Bell's mother, said this about her daughter's relationship with Hodges:

“It surprises me that it was Lyniah and that I probably killed my baby for nothing. I told him I didn't want her with him. But you can't tell someone what to do. "

Bell was on a full academic scholarship at Michigan State University, studying journalism. He also graduated from North Lawndale College Prep. and was a member of the National Honors Society while in high school.

Hodges has been formally charged with involuntary manslaughter. Our prayers are with the loved ones of Lyniah Bell during this heartbreaking time.

