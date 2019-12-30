LOOK: Sky Sports News in 60 seconds | Soccer news

By Lisa Witt
Catch up with the latest Sky Sports News headlines

Catch up with all the great headlines of Sky sports news in our latest video newsletter.

SSN in 60 seconds brings you the main stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Peter Wright is in his second World Darts Championship final after a 6-3 victory over Gerwyn Price at Alexandra Palace.

Manchester United is interested in signing Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes in the January transfer window.

Teen Jason Knight scored twice when 10-man Derby beat Charlton 2-1 in the Championship.

The rangers have claimed that striker Alfredo Morelos was racially abused during Sunday's 2-1 Old Firm Derby victory at Celtic.

First hitter Dom Sibley has become England's last cricketer to fall ill on his tour of South Africa, leaving his participation in Friday's second Test in doubt.

