Look back at the love story of Gigi Hadid and Zayn amid rumors of reconciliation

Bradley Lamb
<pre><pre>Gigi Hadid is "in touch" with Zayn after separating from Tyler Cameron
Could Gigi Hadid Y Zayn Malik be cooking something romantic?

That's what fans start thinking after the model shared a recipe from his mother TrishaThe rolodex "Sunday in the kitchen about to marinate the chicken for one of my favorites!" Gigi wrote in his Instagram story. "Mammamalik curry pasta salad with chicken,quot;.

Naturally, Trisha republished the image, and then shared a surprising recoil video, in which Gigi proclaims that her favorite restaurant is "the house of my boyfriend's mother." As Trisha wrote, "@gigihadid hahaha."

While the exchange may mean nothing, it is no different than Gigi and Zayn arouse rumors of romance. Although they announced their separation in March 2018, the pair on and off were photographed continuously together and kissing throughout the year. And although he was officially suspended in 2019, there was never bad blood. In fact, they even reconnected this fall after their separation from Bachelorette's second place. Tyler cameron.

"They went through a phase in which they took a separate time and did not communicate at all, but they have recently communicated," a source told E! News. "She supports him. They chat here and there, but it was casual."

"They will definitely not be together again," the source added, "but they are on good terms."

But could "good terms,quot; become something else? We'll have to wait and see. Until then, move on to relive your love story of almost three years.

AKM-GSI

Are they or aren't they?

Hadid and Malik provoke rumors of romance after being seen coming out of a party after the American Music Awards in November 2015.

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, Instagram

Instagram

Instagram Officer

The couple confirmed their relationship on social networks in December 2015.

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid, Pillowtalk Video

Luti Media

Vixens video

Hot hot hot! The supermodel co-stars in the music video "Pillowtalk,quot; by Zayn, and the rest is history!

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, Vogue

Mario Testino / Vogue

Let's go far

In April 2016, the professional poses takes her man to Naples, Italy, for a fashion Photoshoot.

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, Met Gala 2016, Candids

David Fisher / REX / Shutterstock

Red carpet cuties

During her first joint appearance on the red carpet at the Met Gala in May 2016, Hadid hugged her boyfriend's face.

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, Cat

Instagram

Cozy time

In the first days of their relationship, lovebirds snuggle with a kitten.

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Short farewell

Gigi and Zayn's relationship reaches a difficult point in June 2016 when they separated briefly. Only a few days later, they are back.

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

Darren Gerrish / WireImage

Deer eyes duo

In September 2016, the young couple looks very much in love at the Versus Versace show in London.

ESC: Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

NIGNY / Splash News

Showing some street style

Always the fashion duo, the couple leaves Hadid's apartment in New York with an elegant look.

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

Instagram

You and I

Zayn's 24th birthday came and went, but not without a little love from his sweet girlfriend.

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, Instagram

Instagram

Mwah!

The former member of the One Direction band kissed his lady on her 22nd birthday in 2017.

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, Instagram

Gigi Hadid / Instagram

Birthday kisses

The lovebirds share another sweet kiss on the birthday of the model in April 2017.

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

Splash News

Hand to hand

The elegant duo travels through New York City on an afternoon walk in April 2017.

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, Instagram

Gigi Hadid / Instagram

Missing Mine

The IMG model rests its head on her boyfriend in a post that she captioned, "mine is missing."

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, Yolanda Hadid, Trisha Hadid

Instagram

Celebrating Eid Mubarak

Proud moms Yolanda Hadid Y Trisha Malik Celebrate the party with your children in September 2017.

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid

Instagram

Together forever

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

Instagram

Enjoying some spooky fun

Spider Man and Cat Woman to the rescue! The couple channels their inner superheroes for Halloween.

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

Instagram

Two years down

In honor of his second anniversary in November 2017, Zigi shares a romantic kiss.

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, Instagram

Instagram

Christmas arrived early

As the Christmas season progressed, Gigi and Zayn spent quality time with their families.

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

Instagram

Watered by love

Gigi shares a sweet video of her with Zayn on her 25th birthday in 2018.

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid

Splash News

Birthday in black

The elegant duo leaves Zayn's 25th birthday party "Men in Black,quot; by the hand of New York City.

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

Instagram stories

Back in his arms

After separating in March 2018, the model and singer of "Dusk Till Dawn,quot; become Instagram officers with a cozy photo published in Hadid's story in June.

