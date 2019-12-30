Look back at the love story of Gigi Hadid and Zayn amid rumors of reconciliation

Could Gigi Hadid Y Zayn Malik be cooking something romantic?

That's what fans start thinking after the model shared a recipe from his mother TrishaThe rolodex "Sunday in the kitchen about to marinate the chicken for one of my favorites!" Gigi wrote in his Instagram story. "Mammamalik curry pasta salad with chicken,quot;.

Naturally, Trisha republished the image, and then shared a surprising recoil video, in which Gigi proclaims that her favorite restaurant is "the house of my boyfriend's mother." As Trisha wrote, "@gigihadid hahaha."

While the exchange may mean nothing, it is no different than Gigi and Zayn arouse rumors of romance. Although they announced their separation in March 2018, the pair on and off were photographed continuously together and kissing throughout the year. And although he was officially suspended in 2019, there was never bad blood. In fact, they even reconnected this fall after their separation from Bachelorette's second place. Tyler cameron.

"They went through a phase in which they took a separate time and did not communicate at all, but they have recently communicated," a source told E! News. "She supports him. They chat here and there, but it was casual."