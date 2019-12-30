Look back at the love story of Gigi Hadid and Zayn amid rumors of reconciliation

Could Gigi Hadid Y Zayn Malik be cooking something romantic?
That's what fans start thinking after the model shared a recipe from his mother TrishaThe rolodex "Sunday in the kitchen about to marinate the chicken for one of my favorites!" Gigi wrote in his Instagram story. "Mammamalik curry pasta salad with chicken,quot;.
Naturally, Trisha republished the image, and then shared a surprising recoil video, in which Gigi proclaims that her favorite restaurant is "the house of my boyfriend's mother." As Trisha wrote, "@gigihadid hahaha."
While the exchange may mean nothing, it is no different than Gigi and Zayn arouse rumors of romance. Although they announced their separation in March 2018, the pair on and off were photographed continuously together and kissing throughout the year. And although he was officially suspended in 2019, there was never bad blood. In fact, they even reconnected this fall after their separation from Bachelorette's second place. Tyler cameron.
"They went through a phase in which they took a separate time and did not communicate at all, but they have recently communicated," a source told E! News. "She supports him. They chat here and there, but it was casual."
"They will definitely not be together again," the source added, "but they are on good terms."
But could "good terms,quot; become something else? We'll have to wait and see. Until then, move on to relive your love story of almost three years.
AKM-GSI
Are they or aren't they?
Hadid and Malik provoke rumors of romance after being seen coming out of a party after the American Music Awards in November 2015.
Instagram Officer
The couple confirmed their relationship on social networks in December 2015.
Luti Media
Vixens video
Hot hot hot! The supermodel co-stars in the music video "Pillowtalk,quot; by Zayn, and the rest is history!
Mario Testino / Vogue
Let's go far
In April 2016, the professional poses takes her man to Naples, Italy, for a fashion Photoshoot.
David Fisher / REX / Shutterstock
Red carpet cuties
During her first joint appearance on the red carpet at the Met Gala in May 2016, Hadid hugged her boyfriend's face.
Cozy time
In the first days of their relationship, lovebirds snuggle with a kitten.
Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images
Short farewell
Gigi and Zayn's relationship reaches a difficult point in June 2016 when they separated briefly. Only a few days later, they are back.
Darren Gerrish / WireImage
Deer eyes duo
In September 2016, the young couple looks very much in love at the Versus Versace show in London.
NIGNY / Splash News
Showing some street style
Always the fashion duo, the couple leaves Hadid's apartment in New York with an elegant look.
You and I
Zayn's 24th birthday came and went, but not without a little love from his sweet girlfriend.
Mwah!
The former member of the One Direction band kissed his lady on her 22nd birthday in 2017.
Gigi Hadid / Instagram
Birthday kisses
The lovebirds share another sweet kiss on the birthday of the model in April 2017.
Splash News
Hand to hand
The elegant duo travels through New York City on an afternoon walk in April 2017.
Gigi Hadid / Instagram
Missing Mine
The IMG model rests its head on her boyfriend in a post that she captioned, "mine is missing."
Celebrating Eid Mubarak
Proud moms Yolanda Hadid Y Trisha Malik Celebrate the party with your children in September 2017.
Together forever
Enjoying some spooky fun
Spider Man and Cat Woman to the rescue! The couple channels their inner superheroes for Halloween.
Two years down
In honor of his second anniversary in November 2017, Zigi shares a romantic kiss.
Christmas arrived early
As the Christmas season progressed, Gigi and Zayn spent quality time with their families.
Watered by love
Gigi shares a sweet video of her with Zayn on her 25th birthday in 2018.
Splash News
Birthday in black
The elegant duo leaves Zayn's 25th birthday party "Men in Black,quot; by the hand of New York City.
Instagram stories
Back in his arms
After separating in March 2018, the model and singer of "Dusk Till Dawn,quot; become Instagram officers with a cozy photo published in Hadid's story in June.
