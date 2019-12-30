Look at the best fashion looks of the Golden Globes that never hit the red carpet

The red carpet to jump lights all the red carpets!
If there is something that pop culture lovers can expect to see from the Golden Globes, celebrities always bring the drama. From an explosion of ornate jewelry designs to a feather making and undulating trains, the annual ceremony is filled with a striking style.
The fashion of the red carpet is so good at the Golden Globes that it is almost unfair that Hollywood's biggest stars cannot receive an award just for their lustful ones. (However, they are winners in our hearts!)
Because the 2020 golden balloons The prize season will begin in a matter of days, E! The news recalls the best fashion that has ever reached the red carpet. Since Jennifer Anistonthe memorable and elegant suit (yes, the one he wore without a shirt under his jacket) to Lady Gagathe vibrant blue dress that paid tribute to Judy Garland in A star has been born.
To see what your favorite stars got for the special occasion, keep scrolling through our gallery below. Tracee Ellis Ross, Constance Wu, Eva Longoria and many other celebrities made the red carpet their catwalk at the Golden Globes.
Steve Granitz / WireImage
Reese witherspoon
the Big little lies Star breaks our little hearts with this dazzling Nina Ricci cocktail dress at the 2007 ceremony. Her vivid red heels and thick diamond-encrusted bracelet complete her sunny yellow look.
KMazur / Getty Images
Jennifer Aniston
the friends Alum skips the usual prom dress and opts for something more elegant and elegant: a black tuxedo without a shirt.
Steve Granitz / WireImage
Billy porter
the Attitude Star never disappoints on the red carpet, and it certainly appears and presents itself at the 2019 event in a vibrant ornate suit with a striking cape.
Steve Granitz / Getty Images
Eva Mendes
Mendes is a blank vision, as he puts on an angelic dress by Christian Dior at the 2009 event.
Jason Merritt / Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen
The supermodel dazzles on the red carpet with a blush-colored dress with beads from Zuhair Murad at the 2015 ceremony.
David Fisher / REX / Shutterstock
Lady Gaga
Royal blues! The pop star oozes glamor at the 2019 ceremony with a Valentino couture dress that pays tribute to Judy Garland in the 1954 version of A star has been born.
Jason Merritt / Getty Images
Lupita Nyong & # 39; o
Lady in Red! the U.S The actress makes a great entry in the 2014 awards ceremony with her electrifying dress Ralph Lauren.
Matt Baron / BEI / Shutterstock
Constance Wu
One word: wow. the Hustlers The actress adorns the red carpet with a princess dress that wears a transparent bodice and a huge tulle skirt. His spicy orange velvet belt is a chef's kiss.
Kevin Mazur / WireImage.com
Sarah Jessica Parker
The 54-year-old star always kills the red carpet with her daring sets and her lewk for the 2003 ceremony was no different.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Beyoncé
She is beautiful and it is grace! The "Spirit,quot; singer brings the sparkle and glamor with a strapless beaded dress by Elie Saab at the 2009 party.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Gemma chan
the Crazy Rich Asians The actress is committed to a couture design by Valentino in the awards ceremony of 2019. From the vivacious navy blue to the pockets, this dress is everything.
Jason Merritt / Getty Images
Charlize Theron
the Bomb The actress brings a fashion fantasy to the 2012 ceremony in a number of couture Christian Dior.
John Shearer / Getty Images
Taraji P. Henson
the Empire Star serves as an obscene face and a special issue in a hot design by Stella McCartney.
Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP
Emma Stone
the La La Land The actress leaves her dresses to the floor at home and, instead, stuns with a Lanvin jumpsuit that features a spider lamp-like bodice and a large bow on the back.
Jason Merritt / Getty Images
Angelina Jolie
Angelina makes everyone green with envy, while she dazzles with a brilliant emerald dress by Atelier Versace at the 2011 awards ceremony.
REX / Shutterstock
Janelle Monáe
Right! the Dirty computer The singer brings fun and flirtatious fashion to the 2017 ceremony with her eccentric Armani design (which she helped create).
Jason Merritt / Getty Images
Eva Longoria
Longoria looks bright red, hot, hot in her Reem Acra strapless dress at the 2009 ceremony. From the silhouette of the design that hugs the body to the vibrant crimson tone, the actress lights the red carpet.
Rob Latour / REX / Shutterstock
Tracee Ellis Ross
The 47-year-old star makes the red carpet her runway while lighting the room with a pure and bright Zuhair Murad cocktail dress.
REX / Shutterstock
Chrissy Metz
Metz adds a touch of fresh color to the red carpet with her majestic purple Nathan Paul dress that features a deep neckline, soft velvet material and a belt adorned with jewelry.
fake images
Cameron Diaz
Díaz radiates the glamor of old Hollywood with his silky red dress by Alexander McQueen at the 2010 awards ceremony. One word: burning!
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Mandy Moore
the We are Star brings a mix of modern and vintage vibes to the 2017 event with her daring but reserved dress with a Naeem Khan cape.
Features of Rex / Rex / ZUMAPRESS.com
Megan fox
Pretty in pink! Megan looks effortlessly elegant at the 2011 Golden Globes with her soft pale pink Armani Privé design. The one-shoulder strap and the interlocking details in the bodice make its elegant number all but basic.
Jason Merritt / Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez
the Hustlers The actress brings that legendary glow from J.Lo to the 2015 event with her dazzling dress with Zuhair Murad cape.
Jason Merritt / Getty Images
January jones
the Crazy men The actress dared for the 2011 ceremony with her fiery red Versace dress that has extreme cuts and a fun fringe design.
George Pimentel / WireImage
Gina Rodriguez
The star of Jane the Virgin looks like a modern Cinderella with her dark blue princess dress by Zac Posen at the 2016 Golden Globes.
