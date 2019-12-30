Look at the best fashion looks of the Golden Globes that never hit the red carpet

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

The red carpet to jump lights all the red carpets!

If there is something that pop culture lovers can expect to see from the Golden Globes, celebrities always bring the drama. From an explosion of ornate jewelry designs to a feather making and undulating trains, the annual ceremony is filled with a striking style.

The fashion of the red carpet is so good at the Golden Globes that it is almost unfair that Hollywood's biggest stars cannot receive an award just for their lustful ones. (However, they are winners in our hearts!)

Because the 2020 golden balloons The prize season will begin in a matter of days, E! The news recalls the best fashion that has ever reached the red carpet. Since Jennifer Anistonthe memorable and elegant suit (yes, the one he wore without a shirt under his jacket) to Lady Gagathe vibrant blue dress that paid tribute to Judy Garland in A star has been born.

To see what your favorite stars got for the special occasion, keep scrolling through our gallery below. Tracee Ellis Ross, Constance Wu, Eva Longoria and many other celebrities made the red carpet their catwalk at the Golden Globes.

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Reese witherspoon

the Big little lies Star breaks our little hearts with this dazzling Nina Ricci cocktail dress at the 2007 ceremony. Her vivid red heels and thick diamond-encrusted bracelet complete her sunny yellow look.

Jennifer Aniston, Golden Globes

KMazur / Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston

the friends Alum skips the usual prom dress and opts for something more elegant and elegant: a black tuxedo without a shirt.

Billy Porter, fashion Golden Globes

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Billy porter

the Attitude Star never disappoints on the red carpet, and it certainly appears and presents itself at the 2019 event in a vibrant ornate suit with a striking cape.

Eva Mendes, Golden Globes, 2009

Steve Granitz / Getty Images

Eva Mendes

Mendes is a blank vision, as he puts on an angelic dress by Christian Dior at the 2009 event.

Chrissy Teigen, Golden Globes

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen

The supermodel dazzles on the red carpet with a blush-colored dress with beads from Zuhair Murad at the 2015 ceremony.

Lady Gaga, Golden Globes 2019, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

David Fisher / REX / Shutterstock

Lady Gaga

Royal blues! The pop star oozes glamor at the 2019 ceremony with a Valentino couture dress that pays tribute to Judy Garland in the 1954 version of A star has been born.

ESC, Lupita Nyongo, Golden Globes, 2014

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Lupita Nyong & # 39; o

Lady in Red! the U.S The actress makes a great entry in the 2014 awards ceremony with her electrifying dress Ralph Lauren.

Constance Wu, Golden Globes 2019, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron / BEI / Shutterstock

Constance Wu

One word: wow. the Hustlers The actress adorns the red carpet with a princess dress that wears a transparent bodice and a huge tulle skirt. His spicy orange velvet belt is a chef's kiss.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Golden Globes, 2003

Kevin Mazur / WireImage.com

Sarah Jessica Parker

The 54-year-old star always kills the red carpet with her daring sets and her lewk for the 2003 ceremony was no different.

Beyonce Knowles, Golden Globes, 2009

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Beyoncé

She is beautiful and it is grace! The "Spirit,quot; singer brings the sparkle and glamor with a strapless beaded dress by Elie Saab at the 2009 party.

Gemma Chan, Golden Globes 2019, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Gemma chan

the Crazy Rich Asians The actress is committed to a couture design by Valentino in the awards ceremony of 2019. From the vivacious navy blue to the pockets, this dress is everything.

Charlize Theron, Golden Globes 2012

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Charlize Theron

the Bomb The actress brings a fashion fantasy to the 2012 ceremony in a number of couture Christian Dior.

Taraji P. Henson, fashion Golden Globes

John Shearer / Getty Images

Taraji P. Henson

the Empire Star serves as an obscene face and a special issue in a hot design by Stella McCartney.

Emma Stone, Golden Globes

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

Emma Stone

the La La Land The actress leaves her dresses to the floor at home and, instead, stuns with a Lanvin jumpsuit that features a spider lamp-like bodice and a large bow on the back.

Angelina Jolie, Golden Globes, 2011

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Angelina Jolie

Angelina makes everyone green with envy, while she dazzles with a brilliant emerald dress by Atelier Versace at the 2011 awards ceremony.

Janelle Monae, Golden Globes 2017, Arrivals

REX / Shutterstock

Janelle Monáe

Right! the Dirty computer The singer brings fun and flirtatious fashion to the 2017 ceremony with her eccentric Armani design (which she helped create).

Eva Longoria Parker, Golden Globes, 2009

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Eva Longoria

Longoria looks bright red, hot, hot in her Reem Acra strapless dress at the 2009 ceremony. From the silhouette of the design that hugs the body to the vibrant crimson tone, the actress lights the red carpet.

Tracee Ellis Ross, Golden Globes 2017, Arrivals

Rob Latour / REX / Shutterstock

Tracee Ellis Ross

The 47-year-old star makes the red carpet her runway while lighting the room with a pure and bright Zuhair Murad cocktail dress.

Chrissy Metz, 2017 Golden Globes, Arrivals

REX / Shutterstock

Chrissy Metz

Metz adds a touch of fresh color to the red carpet with her majestic purple Nathan Paul dress that features a deep neckline, soft velvet material and a belt adorned with jewelry.

Cameron Diaz, Best looks, Golden Globes 2010

fake images

Cameron Diaz

Díaz radiates the glamor of old Hollywood with his silky red dress by Alexander McQueen at the 2010 awards ceremony. One word: burning!

Mandy Moore, Golden Globes 2017, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Mandy Moore

the We are Star brings a mix of modern and vintage vibes to the 2017 event with her daring but reserved dress with a Naeem Khan cape.

Megan Fox, Golden Globes, 2011

Features of Rex / Rex / ZUMAPRESS.com

Megan fox

Pretty in pink! Megan looks effortlessly elegant at the 2011 Golden Globes with her soft pale pink Armani Privé design. The one-shoulder strap and the interlocking details in the bodice make its elegant number all but basic.

Jennifer Lopez, Golden Globes

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

the Hustlers The actress brings that legendary glow from J.Lo to the 2015 event with her dazzling dress with Zuhair Murad cape.

January Jones, Golden Globes, 2011

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

January jones

the Crazy men The actress dared for the 2011 ceremony with her fiery red Versace dress that has extreme cuts and a fun fringe design.

Gina Rodriguez, Fashion Golden Globes

George Pimentel / WireImage

Gina Rodriguez

The star of Jane the Virgin looks like a modern Cinderella with her dark blue princess dress by Zac Posen at the 2016 Golden Globes.

(E! And NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family).

Look at the E! Live from the red carpet Coverage of the Golden Globes 2020 on Sunday, January 5 from 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT followed by the Balloon ceremony on NBC at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT!

