Liverpool is likely to reach the 49th game in an undefeated streak, says Paul Merson | Soccer news

Liverpool currently has 36 undefeated in the Premier League; his 49th game would be against Manchester City in early April









It is likely that Liverpool reached the 49th game in their unbeaten streak, which would come against Manchester City, in an attempt to rival the Arsenal Invincibles.

Merson also asks if an Invincible Liverpool team would be more impressive than the 2003/04 Arsenal team, and insists that the current Premier League title situation gives Liverpool and the City a better chance at the Champions League …

The 49th match against Man City? Wow. & # 39;

Liverpool will go to Manchester City in early April, in what could be the 49th game of their unbeaten streak

"Liverpool has a great habit of winning games even when they are not playing well, which is a fantastic feature."

"I haven't heard a person talk about Liverpool approaching the 49 undefeated Arsenal. They never talked about it, it's strange. You look at it and think: & # 39; Who will beat them? & # 39;

"You have to score two or three goals to beat them, and they won't be defeated by a smaller team! They can be defeated by a team in the top six, with a push, but there won't be a crash under that.

"Their 49th game would be against Manchester City in Etihad. Wow. I think they are the only team that can stop them."

Liverpool Premier League matches Undefeated game Adversary Date 37 Sheff Utd (H) January 2 38 Tottenham (A January 11 (in heaven) 39 Man Utd (H) January 19 (in heaven) 40 Wolves (A) January 23 41 West Ham (A) January 29 42 Southampton (H) February 1st 43 Norwich (A) February 15 44 West Ham (H) February 24 (in heaven) Four. Five Watford (A) February 29 (in heaven) 46 Bournemouth (H) 7 of March* 47 Everton (A) March 14 * 48 Palace (H) March 21st* 49 City of Man (A) April 4* fifty Villa Aston (H) April 11* * dates subject to change

"Liverpool is more likely to come to the game 49 undefeated than not. They could tie six of the next eight games and still win the league!

"They could send a player in a game, the goalkeeper says, but they would still play 4-3-2, and it wouldn't change much! Everything stays the same! They can still beat teams with 10 men."

"Liverpool could also rest 10 players before some Premier League games between now and the end of the season, but their priority will be to continue and win the Champions League instead of being undefeated in the top category."

"Personally? I'd rather go undefeated all season! Going so long without winning the league and then winning it without losing a game would be phenomenal."

Who is better: Arsenal Invincibles or Liverpool?

Arsenal players celebrate their unbeaten victory in 2003/04

"It is an appropriate debate.

"When Arsenal was undefeated, everyone in the league beat everyone. I don't see that happening now. In this day and age, I feel that the best teams are much, much stronger than the smaller teams. At that time, you could go to the third final of the league on a Tuesday night and easily be defeated.

"I think the smaller teams were more likely to beat the big ones in those days than today. Certain teams played a certain way, while the teams play the same way now. Now, everyone tries to play from behind, and They seem to play like-for-like.

"But if Liverpool is undefeated, it is a huge feat, and it will be a major achievement. Arsenal never had a Manchester City by its side, trying to avoid defeat against them twice in a season."

"And possibly the Chelsea team was probably better back then, the Manchester United team was much better back then, the Arsenal team was much better back then. This is a proper debate."

"You can make a really strong case for both of them, and it's a great debate."

& # 39; The race for the title makes the city and Liverpool great players of CL & # 39;

"Interestingly, both City and Liverpool have become great players in the Champions League again, because the league is essentially over. Both teams can seriously rest eight or nine players before playing on Tuesday or Wednesday. That's unusual. for English teams. "

"That is the situation we have now, before you looked at Liverpool thinking they could even cancel the Champions League, because they won it last year and had a real chance of winning the title, but now they are watching it and watching a race free They could go for everything!

"It also helps Manchester City. Now they are out of the title race, so players can rest! It's huge."

& # 39; Arsenal did not resemble the Wenger team for 45 minutes & # 39;

2:56 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Chelsea's victory at Arsenal in the Premier League FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Chelsea's victory at Arsenal in the Premier League

"During the first half against Chelsea, it didn't seem like Arsene Wenger was in charge. And that's the biggest compliment I can give. They worked badly, but they were never going to stay that way for 90 minutes, because they haven't. I haven't done it in 10 years.That high pressure, closing, Chelsea could not go out or put two or three passes together.

"You looked at Arsenal in that first half and you thought: & # 39; Well, this is the Arteta team & # 39;. He made them close. But obviously, they were going to fade away. Chelsea took advantage of that and gave them a fair play ".

"However, as time goes by, and Arteta seeks to place his seal on the team, there are some bright sparks to take. The more fit they get, and the more they understand that closing game, I think they will be fine." , and I was quite impressed.

"Arteta has been close to one of the best, and he has that way of speaking. He won't go in and start getting discouraged."