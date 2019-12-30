Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes and Andre Rison’s Lifetime to Chronicle relationship in new Docuseries, ‘Hopeless In Love’

%MINIFYHTML4e1deea948a1a979a3eaffbbb51b41369% %MINIFYHTML4e1deea948a1a979a3eaffbbb51b413610%

I'm not sure how TLC fans will feel about this, but Lifetime is determined to tell the love story between Lisa "Left Eye,quot; Lopes and former NFL star Andre Rison in a new series of docuseries that are will broadcast this week.

Their relationship made headlines in the 90s and will be recounted in Lifetime's "Hopelessly In Love," which will take a deep look at celebrities who were in tumultuous, high-profile relationships that we remember to this day, according to Essence.

The relationship of Left Eye and Andre, which will be presented in the first episode of the series, is probably best remembered by the time Left Eye set fire to the house they shared after a chaotic fight.

“I was deeply in love. It was a drug, "says Andre Rison in the program trailer." She came to the house and never left. "

You can watch the trailer below:

Rison's infidelities contributed to the couple's main problems. Left Eye and Andre left in the early 1990s. Despite the great incident, the couple overcame their difficulties and planned to marry in the early 2000s before the premature death of Left Eye in 2002.

Other couples that will appear in the docuseries include the relationships between Faith Evans and Notorious B.I.G and Anna Nicole Smith's relationship with Larry Birkhead.

The series premieres on Saturday, January 4 at 9:30 p.m. EST in Lifetime.