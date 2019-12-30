Left by migrant spouses, women break the rules and go to work

KOUTIA, Senegal – It has been years since her husband crossed the sea to look for work in Europe. Left behind, Khadijah Diagouraga walked alone to the peanut fields of the couple every day, struggling to earn enough to support an extended family of 13.
When the city's water pump broke and his tap dried, he tied a donkey to a car to transport water from a nearby well, cursing his absent husband all the way. His action shocked this small conservative village in rural Senegal. Leading the animals was a work of men, village leaders said.
"It's not a show I've ever wanted to see," said Baba Diallo, 70, sitting in the shade of a dry cornstarch canopy, shaking his head to get rid of the memory.
In West Africa, villages have been emptied of husbands and children at their best that went to Europe in search of work and never returned. Women, realizing that they may never see the money that their men promised to send to their homes, have gradually assumed what are considered the roles of men, earning money and managing large homes of in-laws and other family members extended.
"There are a couple of men who look down on me," said Diagouraga. “I ignore them. What matters to me is hard work. "
Senegal is among the countries most affected by The phenomenon of missing men. Senegalese were among the top 10 nationalities who landed in Italy during an increase in migration in the mid-decade. Although migration to Europe has declined dramatically as nationalism has led some European countries to impose stricter controls, West African communities are still reeling, and many of their men have left for years.
Some will never return, perishing while crossing the desert or drowning in the sea. In Koutia and the few surrounding villages, at least 130 people have died in recent years on the trip, local authorities said.
Many of Senegal's immigrants come from sun-bleached plains near Koutia in the east that depend almost entirely on peanuts and a handful of other crops for income, even for a year Drought shows no signs of diminishing.
Many men of working age here have given up. The head of the village of Koutia estimates that in just over a generation, 200 men from the 95 homes have emigrated to Europe. Many were the main winners of the family.
The attractiveness of Europe is displayed in the villages of Senegal. Amid the groups of mud brick houses in disrepair, there are houses made of cement, two stories high, painted and surrounded by cement walls. All were paid with money sent home by migrants.
Mrs. Diagouraga and her husband used to pass those houses as they walked to their peanut fields. They saw the satellite dishes on the rooftops and neighbors grabbing iPhones. Then there was the bright tile mosque with imposing minaret, which the village chief boasted had been built with money accumulated from local immigrants. Some villagers could even pay cars.
Ms. Diagouraga's husband, Mohamed Diawara, had bought a small automated mill to grind millet and corn to sell. But the fuel for the device was expensive and was constantly breaking down. Agriculture was also hard. Each crop seemed smaller than the previous one. Mr. Diawara had only one donkey to help him till the land, while his neighbors had sophisticated plows.
Mr. Diawara had been saving to buy a new piece for his factory, but he told his wife that he wanted to use the money to pay smugglers to take him to Italy.
She knew it was dangerous; Three Koutia men had died trying that same year. Stay and we'll make it work, Ms. Diagouraga pleaded.
But we have been living hand to mouth all these years, he said.
"He has the heart of a man," Diagouraga said. "It was hard to tell him not to go."
Mr. Diawara left one morning five years ago, just when the call to prayer rang. He pressed into his arms a blue and white blanket that he had embroidered and spent the whole day crying.
Five months passed without a word.
"I wasn't sure if I was alive," Diagouraga said. “Maybe he lost his phone? I had heard stories of migrants who were robbed. Maybe he died in prison? Or in the sea?
I was busy cooking the day she finally called. He was in Italy, he said, and had gone through hell to get there. He did not give details; the important thing was that he had achieved it.
She thanked him for risking his life to help his family. Four more months passed before he called again.
Communication between the couple became brief and infrequent. Finally, he sent money, the equivalent of $ 20. A whole year passed before he sent cash again.
Work in Europe is far from guaranteed for many migrants. Mr. Diawara said in a telephone interview that he was sharing a room with four other men and sometimes spent days without eating. His daily work salary in a cleaning team was very little. He could not afford to go home.
Mrs. Diagouraga knew that life was difficult for him. But now he supported not only his two children, but also his family: several nieces and nephews and Mr. Diawara's sick mother.
Leaving her thoughts, Mrs. Diagouraga sometimes got mad at her husband. What if he was cheating on her in Italy? He took his mind off his head. Sleeping alone in her double bed with her yellow bedspread and wooden headboard, she missed intimacy.
She had thought about leaving her husband. But she loved him. And how could he leave a man who was just trying to improve for his family?
Women in nearby villages in similar situations. they had divorced migrant spouses to find partners closer to home. In Magali, Ida Traoré, 32, became pregnant with twins while her husband lived in France.
His father-in-law called France to tell his son, Abdoulaye Diarsso, that his wife was having an affair. Mr. Diarsso called her immediately to apologize. He had been absent 13 years, after all.
"She has sexual desires," Diarsso said during his first visit with his wife since he left. "It's hard to accept, but if I ignore this, I'm not being honest."
Some women are still subject to the rules of the older men who intervene while their children are abroad. In the town of Niaouli Tanoun, where six men have gone to Europe, their wives complained that an elderly father-in-law had prevented them from walking freely, much less earning money.
But in other places, women have joined and prevailed. In Magali, the wives of immigrants garden together, share crops and lend money to each other. They are led by Safy Diakhaby, 28, whose husband went to Europe when she became pregnant 11 years ago.
She had urged him to go. He has sent home enough cash to build a concrete house, but not enough to keep the 21 people in his complex.
He hired a team of men to work in the fields, and knowing that they might be reluctant to listen to a woman, prepares lunch as an incentive. She stores peanuts to sell when the harvest is out of season and scarce. She shares her generosity with other women who fight.
"If we don't help each other, we all suffer," Diakhaby said.
But the wives of many migrants have turned to brochures, which is what many elders say they prefer. Habsatou Diallo lives on a winding dirt road in Koutia, not far from Mrs. Diagouraga. Her husband went to Europe six years ago without saying goodbye. She hasn't heard from him since.
The clay oven that Ms. Diallo had used to bake bread to sell at the market collapsed without him maintaining it. She doesn't have money anyway to buy flour. She depends on her father-in-law for brochures.
Ms. Diagouraga considered begging one day when she went to wash her clothes and realized that she had no laundry soap. He could not pay more, much less the school fees for his children.
"Who could I ask for help?" She said. “I was angry at everything. I thought it was better to just do things for myself. "
She decided to work harder. He hooked the donkey to plow and draw water from the well. He began to earn some money from his harvest and established a tea and sandwich shop.
He heard silent comments from viewers. She saw them looking at them. Women should rely on charity, some of the men said. Others said she was not strong enough. Some said they felt sorry for her.
Ms. Diagouraga got sick recently and had to buy medicine with money destined for tea shop supplies. One afternoon, when her 5-year-old daughter left school with a tuition bill, Ms. Diagouraga simply looked at her. The ticket was less than a dollar, but even more than I could afford.
"I will go talk to your teacher and tell him to be patient," he said.
And then he went to work, soaking beans for dinner and sweating while running behind a donkey, urging him to lift buckets of water from a deep well.
Some of the few young people left in the village were lying nearby in the shade. They raised their heads to look at her on that cooking afternoon.
"I pray that God helps her to see the fruits of her work," said Hamidou Diawara, 19.
They had been there for hours without doing anything, Diawara said, daydreaming about sailing to Europe.
Jaime Yaya Barry contributed reporting.