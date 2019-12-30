Left by migrant spouses, women break the rules and go to work

KOUTIA, Senegal – It has been years since her husband crossed the sea to look for work in Europe. Left behind, Khadijah Diagouraga walked alone to the peanut fields of the couple every day, struggling to earn enough to support an extended family of 13.

When the city's water pump broke and his tap dried, he tied a donkey to a car to transport water from a nearby well, cursing his absent husband all the way. His action shocked this small conservative village in rural Senegal. Leading the animals was a work of men, village leaders said.

"It's not a show I've ever wanted to see," said Baba Diallo, 70, sitting in the shade of a dry cornstarch canopy, shaking his head to get rid of the memory.

In West Africa, villages have been emptied of husbands and children at their best that went to Europe in search of work and never returned. Women, realizing that they may never see the money that their men promised to send to their homes, have gradually assumed what are considered the roles of men, earning money and managing large homes of in-laws and other family members extended.