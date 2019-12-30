LeBron James shares a hilarious desire to turn 35

%MINIFYHTML27da47e234d937be67aa611d4b593c099% %MINIFYHTML27da47e234d937be67aa611d4b593c0910%

LeBron James turned 35 on Monday.

After the Lakers' 108-95 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday at the Staples Center, James was not ready to hear any journalist say "Happy Birthday."

"If I came home, I would be 35," laughed James, who referred to the three-hour time difference in Akron, Ohio. “I live in Los Angeles now. Don't tell me yet. "

James was asked to share his birthday wish and gave a hilarious response.

(Your answer is around the 6 minute mark in the video below.)

"I have no birthday wishes," James said. "I'm not a birthday wish boy."

Journalist: Are you going to have a party?

"Yes," said James. "I'm going to have one of those, but that's not a wish because I have to pay it."

The NBA star was in a good mood after scoring 13 points, 13 assists and six rebounds in the victory. He also joined the 9,000-assist club.

The four-time Most Valuable Player and three-time NBA champion reached the attendance milestone with a pass to Anthony Davis in the first quarter.