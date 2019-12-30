LeBron James orchestra as LA Lakers comfortably stop the Dallas Mavericks | NBA News

LeBron James orchestrated the game Sunday night to lead the Los Angeles Lakers beyond the Dallas Mavericks 108-95 at the Staples Center.

NBA Sunday Night Results Dallas Mavericks 95-108 LA Lakers

Oklahoma City Thunder 98-97 Toronto Raptors

Sacramento Kings 115-120 Denver Nuggets

Houston Rockets 112-127 Pelicans of New Orleans

Charlotte Hornets 104-117 Memphis Grizzlies

Dallas Mavericks 95-108 LA Lakers















1:57



Highlights of the Dallas Mavericks visit to the Los Angeles Lakers in week 10 of the NBA



Anthony Davis scored with 23 points and nine rebounds, but on the eve of his 35th birthday, James finished with 13 points and 13 assists. His first pass mentality, along with his laser-sharp cutting vision, meant he was providing open glances to his teammates all night.

Image:

Anthony Davis rises to the basket against the Dallas Mavericks



Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 19 points, converting 5 of 9 shots and 4 of 5 triples from the bank to the Lakers, while Dwight Howard scored 15 points in the first half.

Luka Doncic, who entered the contest as the third leading NBA scorer with 29.1 points per game, had 19 points in 5 of 14 shots to go with seven assists. I was 0 of 6 from deep.

Image:

The Lakers' defense did a great job with Luka Doncic, but it was a blunt night for the reigning rookie of the year.



The Mavericks were scared in the second quarter when the young superstar crashed into the floor after Howard made a foul on the way to the cube. He left the game with 2:02 remaining in the first half, but returned for the second half, but seemed uncomfortable, which probably contributed to his struggles.

Dallas was not so lucky with Tim Hardaway Jr, who left the contest with 5:26 remaining in the first quarter after suffering a hamstring injury.

Delon Wright added 14 points from the bank for the Mavs, while Kristaps Porzingis managed 11 points in 4 of 10 shots.

The victory means that the Lakers are 11-4 at home, Dallas fell to 12-4 on the road.

Oklahoma City Thunder 98-97 Toronto Raptors

















2:06



Highlights of the Oklahoma City Thunder clash with the Toronto Raptors in week 10 of the NBA



Shai Gilgeous-Alexander matched his career with 32 points, including the lead jumper with 36 seconds remaining, as visitor Oklahoma City Thunder won a 98-97 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.

Chris Paul scored 20 of his 25 points in the second half when the Thunder won its fifth consecutive game in Toronto and the sixth in its last seven games overall.

Paul added 11 rebounds and eight assists in the victory. Nerlens Noel added 13 points and Darius Bazley scored 12 for Oklahoma City.

Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet each scored 20 points for the Raptors. Patrick McCaw added 13 points, Serge Ibaka had 12 points and 14 rebounds, and Terence Davis II had 11 points.

















1:19



Check out the five best plays on Sunday night in the NBA!



The game was tight on the stretch and VanVleet's two free throws put Toronto for one with 54.2 seconds left, before Gilgeous-Alexander, born in Toronto, decided the result with a short shot.

Sacramento Kings 115-120 Denver Nuggets

















1:49



Highlights of the Sacramento Kings clash with the Denver Nuggets in week 10 of the NBA



Rookie Michael Porter Jr had 19 points in his first career in his first race, as host Denver Nuggets relied on a balanced offense to beat the Sacramento Kings 120-115.

Will Barton also had 19 points, Jerami Grant scored 18, Nikola Jokic had 17, Mason Plumlee had 15 from the bench and Jamal Murray had 13 points and seven assists for Denver.

Nemanja Bjelica had 27 points, Buddy Hield scored 20, De & # 39; Aaron Fox added 18 points and 13 assists and Richaun Holmes also scored 18 for the Kings, who have lost seven straight games.

The Nuggets played without guard Gary Harris (bruise on the left shin) and striker Paul Millsap (bruise on the left knee), but now they have won 9 of the last 10 and take second place in the Western Conference.

Houston Rockets 112-127 Pelicans of New Orleans

















1:38



Highlights of the Houston Rockets' trip to the New Orleans Pelicans in week 10 of the NBA



Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball scored 27 points each, as the New Orleans Pelicans won at home against the Houston Rockets by 127-112.

Jrue Holiday and E & # 39; Twaun Moore added 25 each and Derrick Favors had 12 points and 16 rebounds when the Pelicans won for the fifth time in six games. They beat the Rockets 41-19 in the last quarter.

The Rockets played without James Harden and Russell Westbrook. Coach Mike D & # 39; Antoni said that Harden, averaging the best 38.3 points in the league, could have played, but resisted to rest a crooked finger and a sore knee. Westbrook was inactive in the back of a consecutive after host Houston beat the Brooklyn Nets 108-98 on Saturday.

Danuel House Jr scored 22 points, Eric Gordon added 20, Isaiah Hartenstein had 19 points and nine rebounds, Chris Clemons had 16 points and nine assists, and Ben McLemore scored 12 to lead the Rockets.

Charlotte Hornets 104-117 Memphis Grizzlies

















1:30



Highlights of the Charlotte Hornets visit to the Memphis Grizzlies in week 10 of the NBA



Dillon Brooks scored 20 points and the Memphis Grizzlies found numerous sources of offense to defeat the visiting Charlotte Hornets, 117-104.

Brandon Clarke scored 18 points, Jonas Valanciunas had 16, Grayson Allen matched a season mark with 15 points and Jaren Jackson Jr contributed 14 and 12 rebounds for the Grizzlies.

Ten Memphis players scored at least two field goals when the Grizzlies went to several scoring options and also shot 17 of 17 in free throws.

Malik Monk led Charlotte with 18 points from the bank, while PJ Washington and Devonte & # 39; Graham contributed 16. Cody Zeller contributed 14 points and Bismack Biyombo had 10.

The Hornets have lost five straight games, while the Grizzlies have won three of five, as they are in tenth place in the West, 1.5 games from the final slot of the playoffs.

