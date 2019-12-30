LeBron James opens new paths with assistance number 9,000

By Lisa Witt
Sports

LeBron James made history in the NBA when he recorded his 9,000-year career assistance in the Los Angeles Lakers clash with the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.

James, 34, became the ninth player to reach the mark and the first to combine it with a minimum of 9,000 rebounds, which he achieved in November.

Four-time Most Valuable Player and three-time NBA champion reached the attendance milestone with a pass to Lakers teammate Anthony Davis in the first quarter at the Staples Center.

James averaged 25.5 points, 10.8 assists and 7.5 rebounds per game before Sunday's showdown, which Los Angeles won 108-95.

MORE: LeBron is the athlete of the SN NBA decade

Luka Doncic sent a scare through the Mavs' camp after a sharp fall after a hard foul in the second quarter, but the star guard could not return for the second half. Doncic finished with 19 points in 30 minutes.

Recent Articles

Willie Mullins – More to come from Kemboy | Racing news

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

Cyprus court declares British woman guilty of false claim of group rape | Cyprus News

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
A court in Cyprus on Monday found a British woman guilty of falsely claiming that she was raped as a group by an Israeli...
Read more

Good Newwz has an excellent first weekend at the box office

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan, protagonist of Good Newwz, premiered in theaters last Friday. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film is...
Read more

Kandi Burruss addresses the most recent episode of RHOA in which Eva Marcille called her a liar

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Kandi Burruss wanted to clear things up after the RHOA episode last night. Eva Marcille denies having said a few things about Porsha Williams...
Read more

First images: Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma with their daughter Ayat Sharma

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Salman Khan and his family are finishing 2019 on an incredible note when Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma welcomed their second...
Read more
©