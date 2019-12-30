LeBron James opens new paths with assistance number 9,000

LeBron James made history in the NBA when he recorded his 9,000-year career assistance in the Los Angeles Lakers clash with the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.

James, 34, became the ninth player to reach the mark and the first to combine it with a minimum of 9,000 rebounds, which he achieved in November.

Four-time Most Valuable Player and three-time NBA champion reached the attendance milestone with a pass to Lakers teammate Anthony Davis in the first quarter at the Staples Center.

James averaged 25.5 points, 10.8 assists and 7.5 rebounds per game before Sunday's showdown, which Los Angeles won 108-95.

MORE: LeBron is the athlete of the SN NBA decade

Luka Doncic sent a scare through the Mavs' camp after a sharp fall after a hard foul in the second quarter, but the star guard could not return for the second half. Doncic finished with 19 points in 30 minutes.