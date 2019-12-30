Latest photos of celebrities enjoying their end of the year vacation

Finishing the year on a high note is something everyone wants and our favorite stars show us year after year how it is done. Many stars are currently on vacation in some of the most amazing places in the world. While Kangana Ranaut spends time in the snowy mountains of Manali, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan are in Gstaad. Not only they, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have also left for their trip to Thailand, while Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are enjoying the beauty of the sea pole with a white Christmas.

Whether it's Hrithik Roshan's family vacation or Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's couple getaway, Bollywood celebrities will celebrate the New Year in style and we have the latest photos of their vacation. Look at them.