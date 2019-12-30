Larissa Dos Santos Lima writes a sweet letter to her former mother-in-law: she apologizes and tries to make peace

%MINIFYHTML9aac429f6086d1f0d1589c722117c7c49% %MINIFYHTML9aac429f6086d1f0d1589c722117c7c410%

After the end of her divorce from Colt Johnson, 90 Days Fiance star Larissa Dos Santos Lima is ready to officially leave all her bad past behind! That said, before starting over, he wanted to admit his guilt when it comes to some "big mistakes,quot; he made with his former mother-in-law, Debbie Johnson.

Well, fans think he's talking about Colt's mother, but Larissa herself didn't mention any name, she just mentioned that the message was for a "former family member."

Those who followed their history in the FTA program know very well how tumultuous their short-term relationship was.

Their romance ended in January, when the man filed for divorce after only seven months of being together.

Before her separation, Larissa was arrested for domestic assault, so there was no surprise when things ended between them.

In addition, she and Colt's mother would continue to fight in the series as well, without really getting along.

But since a new year is just around the corner, the 33-year-old woman is ready to officially close that chapter and start a new one, without drama.

About that, she wrote in part: want I want 2020 to be a year or a renovation and to clean up all the bad energy from my past. There have been some negative changes between a former member of my family and me. I don't want to fight her, since everything is in the past. "

Larissa assumed responsibility for his mistakes, saying that he was sorry and that "I have paid my mistakes by law with the fulfillment of the court, but I feel it with my soul on my part in breaking the law." family. I have very good memories of her, and when I think of them, I smile. When I reflect on things, apart from the negative, I recognize a lovely woman whom I admire. I don't hate her. For a short time, we were family. "

Finally, he thanked his fans for all the support and begged them not to send hate to Debbie, saying he wanted to make amends.



