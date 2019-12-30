Lady GaGa mocks the possibility of extending her residence in Las Vegas

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

Since he started his concerts & # 39; Enigma & # 39; and & # 39; Jazz & Piano & # 39; at the end of December 2018, the successful & # 39; Born This Way & # 39; He has hinted at his plans to keep his shows open until 2021.

Up News Info –

Lady Gaga He hopes to ring in 2021 in Las Vegas after hinting at plans to extend his residence for another year.

Successful creator "Born This Way" initially signed a two-year contract with the MGM Park bosses to perform their "Enigma" and "Jazz & Piano" concerts at the Park Theater as of December 2018, but it seems that the Pop superstar is willing to keep the shows open for an additional 12 months.

She shared her hopes with fans during her Saturday night concert (December 28) in Sin City, where she told the crowd: "I'll be here for another year. Two, probably."

However, Park MGM officials have not yet formally announced any of that news, and a representative from the parent company MGM Resorts International told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that "they had no comments at this time" on the extension of residence from GaGa.

The singer has been fishing for an extra year since she began residency programs at the end of December 2018, when she declared to her first audience "Enigma": "I will stay here for two years, maybe three if I'm lucky." ".

GaGa currently has scheduled dates for Las Vegas until May (20).