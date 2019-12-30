Kylie Jenner shares photos of Steamy Lingerie and Travis Scott has a very unexpected reaction

Kylie Jenner has decided to follow in the footsteps of her older sister, Kim Kardashian, and break the Internet with a hot lingerie photo.

While millions of people have fun with Kylie's sexy photo, her ex-boyfriend and her little dad, Travis Scott, seem to laugh out loud.

On Sunday, the young billionaire shared two black and white photos where she wears lace panties and matching bras. Kylie flaunted her incredibly hot body while playing on a bed.

The 22-year-old makeup tycoon explained that sexy lingerie photos were taken by her friend, Victoria Villarroel.

She wrote: "I just didn't feel well in 2020 without a last thirst trap."

Moments after Kylie went viral, Travis took social media and wrote "LOL."

A fan had this reaction: "2019 was a good year for you 2020 2020 will be better than ever!"

This critic wrote: “Poor Stormi must be surrounded by plastic that could be dangerous. I guess we've evolved to put pictures of us in bras and panties. I guess that's the movement. "

Another comment said: “She had to raise her sisters for the last time, cold! When you have enough money for daily treatments. Why are their lower bodies built like Barbie's? I have my own bottle of water to quench my thirst. ”

A source close to Kylie spoke with Hollywood life and explained that the relationship with Travis is complicated and added: "It's confusing for Kylie's family because they see how much love Kylie and Travis still have for each other, but they also tell everyone that their top priority is to be the best parents They can be for Stormi, but nobody knows what the future holds for Kylie and Travis in terms of a relationship, not even Kylie or Travis, so everything is in the air right now, but they get along very well, they are parents incredible for Stormi, and that is all that matters at the end of the day. They will spend the holidays together because the family always comes first. They completely agree with the state of affairs and are in no hurry to put labels in their relationship to please to other people ".

The person added: “Looking out, it seems that they are not romantic at all and are simply good parents and friends, but friends and family think, especially with the holidays, that a spark could happen again. It will be very interesting and will tell 2020. Both are trying to solve everything they want to happen for their future. It's hard and they are trying to discover their differences. "

