Kylie Jenner poses alone in lingerie and Travis Scott reacts

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Kylie Jenner decided that she couldn't let 2019 come to an end without some more juicy photos. Then, he decided to publish some new photos in his social media account in which he only wears lingerie and is in a bed.

You can see the photos below and what seems to be Travis Scott's reaction to them.

"I didn't feel well in 2020 without a last thirst trap,quot; photo by @victoriavillarroel ", Kylie captioned her post that includes two photos.

Kylie managed to provoke a debate in the comments about her body and these photos. Some said posing like this is not appropriate when you have a child, and others said the photos are edited.

Someone said: 2019 2019 was a good year for you 🔥 2020 will be better than ever! ’And another follower posted this:‘ you mean catfish yes 😂 Your face doesn't even look like this in real life. All his images are very modified "The thirst trap YOU ARE NUTS,quot;.

A follower wrote: "You look like a bomb," but the bed frame bends a little, hahaha, "and someone else defended Kylie and said," It's hot, so what if he wants to show his body? "

Another commenter wrote this: ‘Super worthy of shame. But I guess it's all fun and games until you find yourself protecting your own daughter from online predators. It's a way of being an influence for all the young girls who are fanatics and who admire you and think it's okay. 👏🏼 ’

Travis Scott shared the following message on IG live after Kylie's post appeared and The Shade Room are convinced that this is for her:

Someone said, "Why are you laughing?", And another follower said: "That's angry hahaha."

An Instagram installer posted this: "Men love to say hahaha when their feelings hurt."

Ad

In other news, Travis recently released a new song called "Gatti,quot;, along with Pop Smoke. Many people are concerned that the lyrics can explore their break with Kylie.


Post views:
0 0

