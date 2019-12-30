KUWK: Khloe Kardashian publishes Vid of Daughter True Playing A Pink Piano!

Khloe Kardashian's daughter is already a budding little artist! While people like to joke that the children of television stars are preparing for their parents to take over the entire KUWK empire, it seems that little True has a different talent: playing music, more precisely, the piano!

The proud mother of one of them took to her favorite platform, Instagram, to share with her millions of followers, a nice video of her daughter playing a pink piano while wearing a matching pink pajamas!

The girl is only one year old but seems to be destined for great things!

And in any case, she always manages to make people smile!

The video was shared in his mother's IG Stories and featured True playing a small pink piano, perfect for his own mini size.

True not only seems inclined to music, but also reminded people that she is also a very funny girl when she just threw the score and played what she wanted.

Obviously, it was all just small hands hitting the keyboard, but she's also only one year old, so don't judge!

Everyone has to start somewhere and many adults could not do so much!

Also, with lots of love and positive reinforcements, True could become a piano prodigy!

Sure enough, Khloe didn't hesitate to praise her, saying "Good job, mom!" In the background.

True looked adorable doing his thing while wearing a cute pink pajamas, combining the piano with that perfect aesthetic.

And his mother was not the only True fan! Part of the audience was also a large teddy bear that could be seen aside in the clip.

Just a lot of tenderness everywhere! Be sure to check if you want a mood boost!



