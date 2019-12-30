Kristen Bell struggles not to laugh at the discussion of Dax Shepard's middle finger with her daughter

By Bradley Lamb
In a clip he shared on Instagram Story, you can see the star of & # 39; Frozen 2 & # 39; trying to keep a serious face while her husband and older daughter talk about their classmate's mischievous habit.

Kristen bell she struggled to contain her laugh while filming her husband, Dax shepard, teaching his eldest daughter about rude hand gestures.

The 39-year-old man "Frozen (2013)"Star, who shares her daughters Lincoln, six, and Delta, five, with the 44-year-old actor, took her Instagram Stories to share a Dax clip teaching her eldest son after she revealed that a Classmate has a habit of using his middle finger.

"He says this is & # 39; f ** k & # 39;" says his daughter. "He says it all the time in school."

Dax replied: "Does it? It's mischievous," as the boy agrees: "The teacher says it's a bad word."

"Yes, that is not a good word," says Dax. "You know, that's a naughty finger and I never see you do that. I'm so proud that you know it, but you don't. Well, you did it a couple of times when you were young, before you knew it was a mischievous word."

Under the clip, Kristen wrote: "I've been waiting for this conversation since the day I got pregnant. In which we talked about what the fingers mean and what when you hold them high. I'm restless because I'm trying so hard not to laugh. It's unbearable." .

"@daxshepard you handled this brilliantly."