Kris Boyd and Kris Commons analyze the Rangers 2-1 victory at Celtic | Soccer news

Kris Boyd and Kris Commons analyze the Rangers victory 2-1 at Celtic, the race for the Premier title and what the Old Firm needs in the January transfer window

The Rangers beat Celtic 2-1 when the Premier League title race intensified, but what's next for Old Firm's enemies? Kris Boyd and Kris Commons have their opinion …

Steven Gerrard's team moved to two points on the table's rings with a game in hand after a header from Nikola Katic gave them their first Sunday at Celtic Park since 2010 on Sunday, redeeming their final Cup loss of the league.

But with so much football to play, there are many things that can happen, so the former Rangers striker Boyd joined the former Celtic man Commons to discuss all the things of Old Firm, including what each team needs in the window of January.

& # 39; Rangers have shown that there is no longer space & # 39;

Nikola Katic celebrates his goal for the Rangers

Analysis of former Rangers striker Kris Boyd …

"A lot of people had been criticizing the Rangers for not winning the final of the League Cup, but they believed a lot about that performance. A lot of Celtic's play was very tentative today and the Rangers completely deserved to leave with three points."

"When you return through the years, Celtic has completely dominated this encounter. I think there is a different belief within Ibrox since Steven Gerrard assumed the position of manager.

"It was always going to be difficult, your first job as a manager, but you are surrounded by boys who know the game. The rangers have shown that there is no gap."

& # 39; The pressure of the Celtic face in each match now & # 39;

Commons feels that "the pressure will start to heat up,quot; for Celtic

Analysis of former Celtic attack midfielder Kris Commons …

"I think they were tactically wrong with the ends coming in and drifting, making it very compact. He played in the Rangers' hands. The Celtic will leave, recharge his batteries and put him into perspective."

"They will analyze what to do next, they will analyze games and games. Both clubs should try to weigh European football too, which is huge for Glasgow, while also trying to compete nationally for this title."

"The pressure will start to heat up, every game that is marked, there is pressure in every game now."

What do the Celts need in January?

Neil Lennon has been urged to sign a striker and midfielder

Commons believes Celtic needs to sign a new striker and midfielder …

"When this game was played in September, Steven Gerrard rushed out and searched for Ryan Kent permanently after they lost the derby."

"It will be interesting to see if Celtic does the same and makes that extra effort by going out and getting a forward for £ 7-9 million to partner with Edouard."

"Maybe another midfielder too. I think if Celtic recruits well in January, that will show a statement of intent. It's the same for the Rangers as well. Both teams have improved every six months, so both should continue to improve."

What do the Rangers need in January?

Borna Barisic celebrates with Steven Gerrard

Boyd doesn't feel the Rangers need a significant investment in January …

"Defensively, the Rangers are strong. Steven Gerrard somehow seems to have handled his players better than Neil Lennon for me. Even Thursday night (against St Mirren) Celtic looked tired."

"It is easier for the Rangers to choose their team and I think the Rangers have reached Celtic. The boys who are not playing are training at a level where they can intervene when necessary."

Wednesday, January 22: Kilmarnock vs Celtic, launch at 7.45 p.m.

Sunday, January 26 – St Mirren vs Aberdeen, start 12.30pm

Sunday, January 26 – Hearts vs Rangers, start 3pm

Tuesday, February 11 – Hamilton vs. Aberdeen, start 7.45pm

Sunday February 16 – Aberdeen vs Celtic, start 12pm

Sunday February 23 – St Johnstone vs Rangers, start 12pm

Sunday March 8 – Ross County vs Rangers, start 12pm

Sunday March 15 – Rangers vs Celtic, start 12pm