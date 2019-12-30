Kim Kardashian denies buying the bloody shirt of North West JFK

Is is where Kim Kardashian draw the line

In case you haven't been up to date, the Kardashian-Jenner clan loves to go big or go home for the holidays, especially when it comes to bathing your loved ones with thoughtful and extravagant gifts.

On Friday, December 27, the keeping up with the Kardashians star revealed that she and her husband Kanye west gifted to his 6 year old son, northwestTwo articles from Michael Jackson's last closet: a black velvet jacket adorned with jewels and his "Smooth Criminal,quot; hat. Both pieces were purchased through the Julien Auction House.

The jacket of the late singer, who wore Elizabeth TaylorThe 65th birthday celebration and the 50th Annual Cannes Film Festival, sold for $ 65,625. The winning bid for his fedora "Smooth Criminal,quot; was $ 56,250.

However, a recent article published by Refinery 29 On December 30, he claimed that Kim and Kanye gave North much more than that. The publication wrote that the two allegedly also gave their daughter the shirt worn by President John F. Kennedy when he was killed in November 1963. (Refinery 29 since then he has edited the article to exclude this information).

And as soon as Kim learned of the accusations on social media, he hastened to close them.