Kim Kardashian denies buying the bloody shirt of North West JFK

In case you haven't been up to date, the Kardashian-Jenner clan loves to go big or go home for the holidays, especially when it comes to bathing your loved ones with thoughtful and extravagant gifts.
On Friday, December 27, the keeping up with the Kardashians star revealed that she and her husband Kanye west gifted to his 6 year old son, northwestTwo articles from Michael Jackson's last closet: a black velvet jacket adorned with jewels and his "Smooth Criminal,quot; hat. Both pieces were purchased through the Julien Auction House.
The jacket of the late singer, who wore Elizabeth TaylorThe 65th birthday celebration and the 50th Annual Cannes Film Festival, sold for $ 65,625. The winning bid for his fedora "Smooth Criminal,quot; was $ 56,250.
However, a recent article published by Refinery 29 On December 30, he claimed that Kim and Kanye gave North much more than that. The publication wrote that the two allegedly also gave their daughter the shirt worn by President John F. Kennedy when he was killed in November 1963. (Refinery 29 since then he has edited the article to exclude this information).
And as soon as Kim learned of the accusations on social media, he hastened to close them.
Kim apparently noticed the claims after a Twitter user "I AM SCREAMING to someone who tweeted jokingly that Kim Kardashian gave him the bloody shirt of North JFK and that Refinery 29 wrote about it as if it were true," the Twitter user wrote.
the KUWTK star and mother of four then retweeted that tweet and wrote"WOW, this is obviously false! @ Refinery29 I didn't receive JFK's shirt. It's a sick joke that someone tweeted as a fake ig story that I never published."
Fans and followers The beauty tycoon rushed to point out that this was another example of irresponsible verification of the facts and that people spread incorrect information on social networks.
The image in question of the alleged shirt that the former US president. UU. She used when she was killed in November 1963 and was retouched to make it appear that Kim had published her in her Instagram story and the title that accompanied her said: "Along with Michael Jackson's jacket and hat, North also received the shirt that used John F. Kennedy when he was killed. "
Of the gift, the publication had also written in the edited article, "The image of the shirt published in his stories is jarring, and raises questions about why someone would give a child something so violent."
