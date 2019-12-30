Kim from North Korea asks & # 39; military countermeasures & # 39; | North Korea News

%MINIFYHTMLd13ef58324d6c890879679310c03bb8c9% %MINIFYHTMLd13ef58324d6c890879679310c03bb8c10%

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for active "diplomatic and military countermeasures,quot; to preserve the country's security in a long speech at a key political conference that may mean legitimizing major changes in its nuclear diplomacy with the United States.

Kim spoke during the ruling meeting of the Workers' Party, which is expected to continue for the fourth day on Tuesday, according to the Korea Central News Agency.

During his seven-hour speech on Monday, Kim issued national goals to rebuild North Korea's economy and prepare active and offensive political, diplomatic and military countermeasures to firmly preserve the country's sovereignty and security, "state media said Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Kim is expected to use his annual New Year speech to announce major changes in his economic and security policies.

Some experts believe that Kim could use the speech to declare that he is suspending his nuclear negotiations with Washington, that they have been stalled by disagreements in the exchange of sanctions relief and disarmament, and could possibly revive the confrontation by raising a self-imposed moratorium on nuclear weapons. and long range. missile tests

KCNA did not report any decision made at the party meeting, nor did it mention any specific comments from Kim to the United States.

Arduous and prolonged struggle ahead

But he said Kim said the Workers Party is determined to enter into "another hard and protracted struggle," possibly referring to efforts to overcome the sanctions and pressures led by the United States, before concluding his speech with calls for " dynamically open the way "towards building a powerful socialist nation.

KCNA said the party is working to draft a resolution based on the agenda set by Kim and plans to discuss an "unspecified,quot; important document. "

In his New Year speech to start 2019, Kim said his country would seek an unspecified "new road,quot; if President Donald Trump's administration persists with sanctions and pressure on North Korea.

Negotiations failed after the collapse of their second summit with Trump in February, where Americans rejected North Korea's demands for ample relief from sanctions in exchange for the dismantling of an aging nuclear facility in Yongbyon, which would only represent a partial surrender. of its nuclear capabilities.

The North said earlier this month that it conducted two "crucial,quot; tests at its long-range rocket launch facility, generating speculation that it has been developing a new long-range missile or preparing a satellite launch.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the Trump administration still believes that "it can find a way to convince North Korean leaders that their best course of action is to create a better opportunity for their people to get rid of of its nuclear weapons. "

"We are seeing what they are doing here in the last days of this year, and we hope they make a decision that leads to a path of peace and not a confrontation," Pompeo said in an interview on Monday. Tomorrow with "Fox and his friends."