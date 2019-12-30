Kevin Hart and his wife at war with blogger Jason Lee about a trap story

WENN / Instagram / Instar

Kevin Hart not happy with the way the media covered his documentary series "Kevin Hart: Don't fuck this"So he decided to criticize a gossip blog that made his headline scandal scandal. However, the man behind the article refused to apologize and replied"Jumanji: the next level"star instead.

It all started after Hollywood Unlocked published an article titled, "Eniko Hart reveals that she learned that her husband Kevin was cheating through DM in the new Netflix series." The headline did not sit well with Kevin, who then commented below the publication: "A documentary so strong and powerful and this is the headline you take out of it. Sad moments in which we live … continue. Have a blessing and beautiful day and happy new year !!! "

<br />

Jason Lee, who wrote the article, responded quickly and released a seven-minute video attacking Kevin. In the video, he accused the comedian of not supporting black journalists "and expects us to promote all his stuff for free and how he made an effort to avoid bias on the red carpet." Later, Jason revealed that Kevin was not the only one he was fighting with because before this, he exchanged blows with Eniko for the same problem.

When sharing a screenshot of his DM with Eniko, the latter was seen calling Jason "a clown" and a "b *** h a **". Jason responded naturally, but Eniko refused to reverse his comment. "I said what I said," he said. His exchange got even hotter with Eniko telling Jason at one point: "Boy, bye. You're just drama. Foh." In response, Jason replied: "And you're just a side girl who was cheated and cheated. Your story has more flaws than mine."

Jason focused on Kevin again and called him for not criticizing people like E! News and PEOPLE who also published a similar story. "Because you need masses to say you're doing a great job," Jason continued speaking.

<br />

Kevin has not responded to this.