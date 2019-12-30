Home Entertainment Kevin Gates expects a baby with his wife Dreka!

Kevin Gates expects a baby with his wife Dreka!

Good news for Kevin Gates, who recently announced that he expects a baby with his wife, Dreka Gates.

The happy couple, who married in 2015, already share a son named Khaza Kamil Gates and a daughter named Islah Koren Gates.

In the video posted on Instagram, Kevin is seen rubbing Dreka's growing bump before leaning in to kiss him.

