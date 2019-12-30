Kevin Gates expects a baby with his wife Dreka!

Good news for Kevin Gates, who recently announced that he expects a baby with his wife, Dreka Gates.

The happy couple, who married in 2015, already share a son named Khaza Kamil Gates and a daughter named Islah Koren Gates.

In the video posted on Instagram, Kevin is seen rubbing Dreka's growing bump before leaning in to kiss him.

Kevin Gates has had a great year. Only two years ago, he was sentenced to 30 months in prison for an arms charge in Illinois resulting from a 2013 incident. The rapper was released early last year.

Kevin, who is a family man from beginning to end, recently spoke about his motivations to create a song for his daughter:

"My daughter is with me and I talk to her as if she were one of my little partners," he said in Everyday Struggle. "So I'm talking on the phone and she listened to me. I said: & # 39; I don't know why he dropped his pants. There is nothing to stop you. If you don't have at least two under your belt, put on your pants. & # 39; And she heard me talk like this: "Dad, what are you talking about if you don't have two under your belt?" Man, that boy has no bags. Why does he sink his pants? There's nothing overwhelming him I tell my daughter the truth. Your sunken pants have a graveyard under your belt that overwhelms you. "

Congratulations to the happy couple!